Analysis- Treasury bulls are seeing a ray of hope after Fed meeting, small issuance.

By David Barbuscia and David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street’s bond investors got a much-needed jolt on Wednesday, thanks to lower-than-expected borrowing from government Treasuries and signs that the Federal Reserve may be close to tightening its monetary policy. ,

The Fed kept rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell agreed to positive developments in curbing inflation at the end of the central bank’s policy review on Wednesday — though he gave little indication of why. That policymakers are getting closer to cutting rates.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Treasury said it would slow the pace of increases in its long-term debt auctions over the next three months, at least temporarily allaying concerns that investors would miss the expected torrent of government debt. Higher yields will be required to absorb this.

Many bond investors have sold off the bottom, sending the treasury on track to post unprecedented losses for the third consecutive year. One potential near-term loser is Friday’s US payrolls data, which could revive expectations of Fed aggression if stronger than expected.

Still, some are betting that the risks have finally tilted to the upside. Yields on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury – which move inversely to prices – fell 15 basis points to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday after breaking above 5% for the first time in 16 years last month. US stocks rose, with the S&P gaining more than 1%.

“Bonds are starting to see a little life,” said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. However, if Friday’s payroll numbers exceed expectations, “then that bullishness will be tested.”

McIntyre is bullish on long-term Treasuries, but will wait for Friday’s payroll data to decide whether to add more exposure.

Others have also voiced optimism. They include billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of the Duquesne family office, who said last month he had bought a “largely leveraged position” in two-year U.S. Treasury bonds due to growing concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

Bond bulls argue that investors should increase exposure to long-term securities because they could increase in price if an economic recession eventually prompts the Fed to cut rates.

Some are focusing on signs that the economy is slowing below the surface, a decline in savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, a resumption of student loan repayments and higher borrowing costs, in the coming months. Can harm consumers and companies.

The rise in Treasury yields has reached far beyond the bond market. The S&P 500 is down about 8% from its July high, as rising bond yields provide investment competition to equities while threatening to raise the cost of capital for companies. The index is up more than 10% year-to-date. Mortgage rates, which are guided by yields, reached their highest level in more than 23 years in October.

“We’re trading out of equities and raising bonds,” said Josh Emanuel, Wilshire’s chief investment officer. “The premiums investors are earning for taking equity risk are much lower than the income earned in government bonds today.”

The US economy grew nearly 5% in the third quarter, defying earlier predictions of a recession so far.

Restrictive enough?

Fed funds futures late Wednesday indicated a 23% chance of a rate hike in December, down from a 29% chance Tuesday. The Fed has already raised rates by 525 basis points since March last year.

However, not everyone took Powell’s comments as lenient, and some investors cautioned that the market would be quick to dismiss the possibility of more hikes.

Powell said on Wednesday it was not clear that overall financial conditions were still restrictive enough to control inflation, which is still well above the central bank’s 2% target. “We are making progress on inflation…the question is how long can this continue?” he said.

Greg Wilensky, head of US fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, said that although the Fed is not saying it has raised rates, “they would need to see a data surprise to meaningfully raise rates in December.”

Wilensky, who is betting on longer-term bonds rather than shorter-term bonds, does not expect rates to rise significantly from current levels, but he believes the bond market will remain stable given the high level of geopolitical risks. There will be instability.

Noah Wise, a senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, warned against getting too bullish on bonds, because there was an “increased risk” that 10-year Treasury yields could once again rise above 5% if the Fed… feels that he will have to take action against it. A humble story.

“The market is going along with the idea that the Fed has hiked, which may or may not happen,” he said. “The more the market goes along with this narrative, the more it will prompt the Fed to cut its 2024 forecasts further.”

(Reporting by David Barbuscia and David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com