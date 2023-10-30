By Shankar Ramakrishnan

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s three-year effort to modernize the way it sells billions of dollars of new corporate bonds via phone, chat message or email is making slow progress.

Widespread adoption of a fintech communications platform backed by big banks called DirectBook has so far been hampered by concerns about the cost of maintaining the technology and other technical hurdles. There is also some concern about job losses and reduced market reach of smaller banks.

Changing an organization’s behavior is difficult and requires sustained effort, said Rich Kershner, CEO of DirectBook. “It has taken time and will probably take longer to realize the full benefits of this system.”

“But, we have very good momentum and we have made material improvements to the primary markets workflow,” he said.

DirectBook, formed by the nine largest global banks, went online in November 2020 to end the opaque practice of selling new investment-grade rated bonds — a process that can be rife with errors. Interest in automation grew as desks struggled to keep up with corporate bond volumes, which reached a record $1.78 trillion in 2020.

Fintech solutions like DirectBook may not be a silver bullet for reducing the complexity involved in structuring, pricing and allocating new US investment-grade bonds with different maturities. But it is expected to bring transparency and reduce the time taken in the administrative process of syndicating new bonds, thereby reducing costs for fixed income players.

Phone, chat, email preferred

Spencer Lee, head of fixed income markets at Global Financial, said interest has grown toward more sophisticated technology in bond selling and trading, but relying on chat over automated, documented processes “still remains the preferred way to trade.” is prevalent.” Technology company TS Imagine.

Four syndicate banking sources said the banks’ sales teams still contacted investors several times a day via phone, Bloomberg chat messages or email about their orders and amendments on each new bond offering during the deal.

The orders are then logged by the salesperson into their internal order portal or system called issuebook.

These sources said that on any given bond offering an average of four to five underwriters communicate through IssuNet which collects and aggregates the orders received from investors.

In contrast, DirectBook, when fully operational, aims to enable investors to communicate directly with underwriters through its system, making the process more efficient for investors and banks.

Daniel Bottoff said, “This technology meets the growing demands of a sophisticated investor base that wants to cut down on the time spent on the process of purchasing a single bond, and focus on the other complexities that come with bond investing. Is.” Global Head of DCM Syndicate at RBC Capital Markets.

difficult task?

Since going online, 25 banks on DirectBook have joined the original nine founders – Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. More than 400 institutional buy-side firms have also signed on.

Three years later, only a small portion of the order and allocation messages for new bonds were going through DirectBook. Four syndicate banking sources said most of such communication still happens through legacy systems that require manual involvement.

Although DirectBook has full functionality, widespread adoption is taking time due to structural barriers – banks had different levels of technology spend, risk appetite and speed of change, sophistication, priority and technology dependencies, Kershner said.

The buy side is even more diverse in terms of technological sophistication and appetite for process change, he said.

Automation may also provide some banks with an excuse to cut their sales staff and for smaller banks it may reduce their role in the primary bond sales process. This has made some people resistant to change, said two of the four syndicate sources.

way forward

For Chris Sztam, head of business development at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which operates one of the existing systems, collaboration between fintech vendors was the way forward.

“Given the incentives of one network versus another, we see collaboration between vendors aiming to create a more connected ecosystem as something that market participants are demanding,” he said.

DirectBook is now working with BlackRock’s Aladdin and StateStreet’s Charles River Development – ​​two of the largest providers of order management systems (OMS) for other investors – to adopt new enhanced versions of the application programming interface (API).

The API will enable communication, exchange of data and functionality between these systems easily and securely.

Once set up, the hundreds of investors using the OMS platform can send their order messages and receive allocation messages through DirectBook, Kershner said.

“Full integration will take time, not for lack of effort by underwriters, as it will involve matching processes from disparate systems within and between multiple market participants and ensuring compliance and consistency on a single platform from very different markets and jurisdictions. Need to do,” said. RBC’s Botof.

(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Anna Driver)

