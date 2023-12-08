Analysis-Tesla Cybertruck's rigid structure, sharp design raise safety concerns-expert

By Aakash Sriram and Hyunjoo Jin

(Reuters) – The angular design of Tesla’s Cybertruck has safety experts worried that the electric pickup truck’s rigid stainless-steel exoskeleton could hurt pedestrians and cyclists and damage other vehicles on the roads.

Reuters spoke to six safety professors and executives who watched videos of crash tests conducted by Tesla on its first new vehicle in nearly four years and shown during a webcast delivery event last week.

The crash test video live streamed by Tesla at the November 30 event was widely discussed on social media. Experts who spoke to Reuters said they needed crash-test data to reach firm conclusions about safety.

“The big problem is that if they make the skin of the vehicle too tough by using really thick stainless steel, then when people hit their heads on it, it will cause more damage,” said Adrian Lund, former president of the American Automobile Association (AAI). ” The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), whose vehicle crash testing is an industry standard.

Tesla touted the truck’s structures that absorb impact during a crash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post Tuesday that he is “highly confident” that the Cybertruck will be safer for passengers and pedestrians than other trucks.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the concerns raised by security experts.

The vehicle, designed with flat planes and long, linear sides, is distinct in appearance. It is the first car with a stainless-steel exterior since the DeLorean car, which was featured in the 1985 film “Back to the Future”. Describing the toughness of the vehicle, Musk said that the material has even broken the stamping machine that makes the panels.

During the launch event at the factory in Austin, Texas, Tesla said the cold-rolled, stainless body panels are designed to absorb impact during a crash.

It adds that the front and rear structures have energy-absorbing ribs to help dissipate energy, and the door skins bear most of the crash load during a side impact.

Sameer Hamdar, an auto safety professor at George Washington University, raised concerns about the limited “crumple zone” but said other features could compensate. Crumple zones are parts of a car that deform in a crash to more safely absorb the energy of an impact.

“There may be a possibility of a shock-absorbent mechanism that would limit the fact that you have a limited crumple zone,” Hamdar said.

Starting at $60,990, the Cybertruck won’t be a high-volume vehicle like Tesla’s Model Y, but Musk has said Tesla is likely to reach a production rate of about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in 2025.

‘Red flags’ in an accident

Most of the concern was focused on those outside the Cybertruck. “If you have an argument with another car, you’ll win,” Musk said.

David Friedman, former acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, described the impact for the person lost in a crash: “If you’re in a crash with another vehicle that has a crumple zone and your car is more rigid, their cars There are crushes and your cars are resistant,” he said.

Julia Griswold, director of the Center for Safe Transportation Research at the University of California, Berkeley, said she was “concerned” by the crash test video posted by Tesla. He said the heavy weight of the trucks and their high speeds “send alarm bells ringing for non-squatters.”

Tesla hasn’t said whether it will sell the Cybertruck in Europe, but its chief engineer told motoring publication TopGear this month that EU safety rules aim to protect pedestrians by limiting external protrusions, which could lead to collisions there. Selling can be difficult.

“We hope Tesla will not bring this vehicle to Europe. A vehicle of this size, power and heavy weight would be deadly to pedestrians and cyclists,” the Brussels-based nonprofit European Transportation Safety Council said in a statement.

US regulators rely on automakers to conduct their own tests and certify adherence to safety standards. Musk said in a recent interview with auto consultant Sandy Munroe that the Cybertruck has passed regulatory review. The first dozen trucks were released to buyers last week.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Lisa Bartlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Ben Kleiman, Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

