Analysis – Teemu, Shein lag behind Amazon as online holiday shopping surge

By Ariana McLemore

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Upstart online retailers Temu.com and Shein are attracting millions of window-shoppers to their websites this holiday season, but they lag far behind market leader Amazon.com where it counts – those Converting visits into actual sales.

According to website data tracking firm SimilarWeb, nine out of ten visitors to their website were window shoppers, not buyers.

Singapore-based Shein this year added kitchen mixers for $100, bathroom holiday decorations for $10 and $6 headphones, as well as clothing like $13 dresses and $16 jeans. PDD Group’s Teemu sells women’s clothing for $9 and shoes for $12.

According to SimilarWeb, Shein’s website received 28.6 million unique monthly visitors in October, up 7.25% from a year earlier. But actual transactions resulting from visits to Shein’s website declined to 4.1% from 4.6% a year earlier.

Its data shows that Amazon overtook both online retailers in October with 56% of its 268 million unique monthly visits resulting in purchases.

Teemu, which launched in the US in September 2022, is offering deals on cheap items for the holiday shopping season. It had 42 million unique monthly visitors in October 2023, more than four times the number from a year earlier. Only 4.5% of them resulted in actual transactions.

The extra eyes on retail websites are due to aggressive marketing. Shein is ramping up holiday marketing in the US and Europe as she expands her reach and products on her platform. The company’s valuation rose to $90 billion after it acquired UK-based online retailer Missguided in October.

Shein increased his ad spending by 60% in the first two weeks of November compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data from marketing intelligence firm SensorTower. Data shows that its rival, Teemu, doubled its ad spend within the same time frame. SensorTower does not provide dollar amounts for ad spend.

Shein launched a pop-up shop at the Forever 21 store in New York’s Times Square in November, highlighting his first Times Square billboard as well as home goods and apparel.

According to the report, Shein has been able to overtake the existing fast-fashion giants Inditex’s Zara and H&M, with revenues reaching $24 billion in the first three quarters of this year.

But the fast-fashion giant faces more challenging competition from other online marketplaces like Temu.com and Amazon.

Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at information technology firm CI&T, said online shoppers have an “underlying comfort level” with Amazon’s broader product categories, shipping speeds and return policies compared to Shein and Teemu.

At Amazon, which hosted a two-day Prime event in October, both visitor visits and unique visitors in the U.S. increased in October compared with a year earlier, according to SimilarWeb.

According to SensorTower, Amazon cut its spending on advertising for the holidays in early November compared to a year ago, but saw higher user engagement than in 2022.

As shoppers get closer to Black Friday, the competitive landscape continues to grow.

Peter Pernot-Day, head of corporate strategy at Shein, said Shein advised its marketplace sellers to “optimize their product listings by providing competitive pricing and keeping inventory up to date.”

(Reporting by Ariana McLemore in New York City; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: finance.yahoo.com