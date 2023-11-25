Analysis shows the right retirement state of mind can boost your savings

Making decisions about retirement savings can seem overwhelming. But what if someone told you that, money aside, your mindset could be the magical elixir?

In a new report, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Syntonic, a behavioral finance research firm, surveyed 5,261 U.S. workers and retirees and teased out four psychological factors that may be bridging the gap between your retirement savings goals and your future reality. Can.

According to research, people who are highly optimistic, visionary with high financial literacy and who focus more on rewards than risks have greater retirement savings than those on the opposite end of the spectrum.

This positive enthusiasm causes less anxiety about managing savings than people who do not have high levels of experience with those behaviors.

However, in reality, very few people have all four factors in their wheelhouse. Only 10% of those surveyed do so. Research found that most people – 85% – have a mixture of these traits.

“Understanding investing and savings psychology is important because it helps explain ‘why’ people make certain financial decisions,” Chris Seider, senior retirement strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, tells Yahoo Finance.

According to the report, bright-eyed, glass-half-full types generally have higher levels of savings, are more likely to have their savings on track, and have a personal financial plan for retirement. They review savings at least annually, have adequate emergency savings, and avoid retirement cash-outs when they change jobs. Meanwhile, they have no problem asking for help with their finances.

According to the report, although all four behavioral variables in their own right contribute toward more robust retirement savings, higher optimism tops the chart.

Statistically, people who are excited about their future are more able to budget for today, live below their means, and are clearer about the rewards that come from actively saving for the future. Have thoughts. Furthermore, nearly 8 in 10 (78%) of those who are highly optimistic have a written personal retirement plan, compared to 42% who are less optimistic.

According to research, when there is high inflation or when there is considerable market volatility, these ardent optimists take steps to actively manage their finances. In fact, those with low optimism are more likely to change their investment allocation, hire a financial advisor, and add to their emergency savings accounts during those stressful times than those who are inactive.

do not stop Believing

People who wholeheartedly expect things to go well and believe they have the potential to make good things happen are more likely to see their retirement savings on track or ahead of schedule (83% vs. 41%).

Visionary thinkers, like optimists, are more likely to maintain emergency savings and adjust their portfolios, for example, if the economy takes a turn for the worse, than those who live only for today. For example, those who do not have a suitable internal compass for the future tend to cash in on their retirement plans when changing jobs. And they are more likely to say that credit card debt and monthly expenses interfere with retirement savings.

knowledge is powerful

The report also shows that people with high financial literacy have a better chance of meeting their retirement savings needs than those lacking this information. That’s because financial literacy reflects the level of understanding of basic financial concepts like compound interest, inflation and diversification, Seider said. People with high financial literacy report that they regularly review their retirement savings, have adequate emergency savings, and keep spending under control.

Although this is not very shocking, it is a topic that is getting a lot of attention these days.

“We don’t learn just by absorbing and observing the world around us,” Annamaria Lusardi, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and co-author of the paper “The Importance of Financial Literacy,” told me. When I spoke to him at Longevity’s two-day 2023 Century Summit at the Stanford Center, where I also moderated a panel on guiding our financial future. “It is a formal education that should start as early as possible. I think it should really start when the Tooth Fairy comes and you get the money.”

He said, many people do not even know what interest rate is and cannot calculate 2% in terms of interest rate.

“This level of knowledge is as important today as reading and writing,” he said. “If you don’t empower people with that basic knowledge, you can’t empower people to be financially secure.”

All good and well, experts say, but financial literacy that improves one’s savings must be individualized. We need to “tailor education to the individual’s circumstances and what they need to learn to make important decisions on their retirement savings,” Cedar said.

fully automatic

All of the behaviors described in this study are certainly worth adopting, but solving a lack of retirement preparation is a non-starter if people don’t or are unable to open an account.

One way is auto-enrollment — when an employee automatically contributes a percentage of pay to a 401(k) plan unless they opt out — which has been a huge success.

“Let’s automate as much of this financial literacy as possible first,” Chris Farrell, one of the Stanford panelists and author of “Unretirement” and “Purpose and a Paycheck,” told me.

According to Vanguard’s “How America Saves 2023” report, the participation rate in plans with automatic enrollment was 93%, while the participation rate in plans with voluntary enrollment was 70%.

Employees who worked for companies that had auto-enrolment plans also saved more – an average of 11% of their salary – which includes both employee and employer contributions. Employees who had to make their own decision about whether to enroll in a plan saved an average of 8% of their salary when combined with their employer’s match.

But they are lucky Americans. Nearly half of America’s private sector workers – about 57 million people – do not have access to an employer-sponsored pension, such as a 401(k).

“And if you don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan, you don’t save for retirement,” Farrell said. “It is not because people do not want to save. It’s not because they have that Starbucks Caffe Latte.”

The second thing is that life is hard, Farrell said.

“Look, you have lost your job. You are taking care of aging parents. You have a medical problem, your child is sick,” he said. “There are a lot of obstacles throughout life that make it really hard for people to save.”

Seider acknowledged that automating savings is important, but financial literacy cannot be ignored if future financial security is at stake. Per Seider, “The challenge with this perspective is that if participants default during their retirement savings period, they will be unprepared to manage the financial challenges that often derail retirement savings.”

He added: “While default features are important to get people saving quickly, the goal should be to engage and prepare individuals to tackle the financial challenges they will face in retirement.”

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” Follow him on Twitter @kerryhannon,

