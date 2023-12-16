Analysis shows Faraday Futures were likely targeted by market manipulation

A new report revealed that luxury electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, which has a plant in Hanford, may be the target of a market manipulation scheme.

The company announced Thursday that it is working to identify any potentially illegal trading activity.

big picture: Faraday Future has completed the first phase of analysis to identify potential illicit trading activity.

The company is working with ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC on Phase 2 work.

ShareIntel has been contracted to help identify potentially illegal short selling and other abusive trading activities.

ShareIntel’s analysis identified a reporting imbalance in Faraday Future’s shares that could be material to the company’s public float and average daily trading volume.

Those imbalances may be a byproduct of non-compliant or illegal trading activities and may indicate that some traders sold a large number of shares but failed to deliver.

What they are saying: Faraday Future CEO Matthias Eydt said the company was concerned that it was the target of illegal short selling.

“FF’s board and management are committed to protecting our investors and maximizing shareholder value, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that FF is not the target of market manipulation,” Eydt said in a statement. “We will continue to work with ShareIntel to address potentially manipulative and serious illegal short selling and trading activities to help ensure fair market conditions.”

ShareIntel CEO David Wenger said his company tracks share ownership and tracks significant broker-dealer and shareholder activities.

Wenger said, “We look forward to helping Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. identify parties engaging in potentially abusive and illegal naked short selling, implement action plans to reduce such activity, and maximize shareholder ownership transparency.” Look forward to continued efforts.”

