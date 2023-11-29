Analysis shows Americans need an extra $11,400 to afford basic needs as GOP lawmakers blame 'Bidenomics'.

Republican lawmakers and others criticized President Biden and his administration on Wednesday, reacting to a new report that found Americans need an additional $11,400 to afford infrastructure, a blow to the president’s economic policies and Points to his “Bidenomics” message.

Several Republican lawmakers posted on social media Wednesday blaming Biden’s economic policies after a CBS News report cited a recent analysis by Republican members of the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee that found A typical American family “would need an additional $11,434 to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January 2021.”

The analysis found it could get worse on a state-by-state basis. For example, in Colorado, the average American family will have to spend an extra $15,000 per year to afford the same standard of living in 2021.

CBS reported that the numbers reflect the increased cost of basic goods despite other positive economic measures, such as the unemployment rate at a two-decade low.

President Biden speaks about supply chain resilience during an event in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Monday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As Biden’s polling sours, The Atlantic explains ‘Why Americans hate a good economy’

Representative Eli Crane, R-Ariz., said that “Bidenomics” was a “huge tax” on Americans and added that “the D.C. swamp is ruining this country for generations to come.”

Colorado Republican Representative Ken Buck raised the alarm about his state’s numbers, saying they were “even higher.”

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., said in a post on social media Wednesday that Americans deserved better, saying, “This is real Bidenomics in action.”

Biden on Monday announced the establishment of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience with 30 new actions aimed at, “helping Americans get products when they need them, enabling reliable delivery for businesses, protecting our agricultural and strengthening food systems, and support good-paying union jobs here at home,” according to the White House.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, talks about supply chains while introducing President Biden during an event in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Monday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Bad omen’ for Biden, most Democratic voters unhappy with economy: report

Multiple surveys have shown overall dissatisfaction with Biden’s handling of the economy. A Gallup poll released Tuesday found that only 32% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy.

Rep. Larry Buschon, R-Ind., said “Bidenomics” is making life harder for families and “they deserve better than this administration’s failed economic policies.”

Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, posted a gif of herself holding a poster that read, “The reality of Bidenomics.” The GIF included a caption that read, “Bidenomics is not working.”

Biden is set to promote his economic accomplishments in Colorado on Wednesday, and plans to take direct aim at Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who said in a recent statement that her constituents are “so-called Being crushed by ‘Bidenomics,’” NBC News reported.

President Biden speaks to guests at electrical equipment manufacturer Ingeteam Inc. in Milwaukee on August 15. Biden used the opportunity to speak about his “Bidennomics” economic plan on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“This is reality and why the overwhelming majority of Americans reject Bidenomics. The White House and Democratic leadership are not living in reality,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote on social media.

In response to CBS News’ tweet, Stephen Miller of The Spectator posted a photo of the President appearing next to a screen promoting his “Bidenomics” message.

Hannah Panarek is an associate editor at Fox News.

