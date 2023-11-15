Analysis-Santa’s sleigh will be lighter because people will buy less toys

By Richa Naidu and Aishwarya Venugopal

LONDON (Reuters) – Global toy makers and industry experts said Santa Claus may not have as much to give out this year as heavy shoppers in Europe and the United States prioritize food and household goods. .

Consumers around the world have struggled to cope with high inflation and sluggish economic growth. The holiday season, which begins with Black Friday in late November and runs through almost the end of December, is expected to be especially difficult for retailers that sell discretionary items, executives say.

Lu Wei Teck, consumer electronics industry manager at Euromonitor International, said favorite cars such as Barbie dolls, Transformers action figures and Hot Wheels cars will still top children’s wish lists.

But according to officials, many parents cannot afford them this year. The best-selling Barbie doll on Amazon, “Barbie Pop Reveal,” currently costs parents £19.99 ($24.89). Meanwhile, according to the original blog, Hot Wheels’ Scorpion Play Set was £35 in 2020, but the same toy is around £60 on Amazon.co.uk this year.

“The most important thing for people this holiday is to put food on the table for their families,” Isaac Larian, CEO of Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment, said in an interview.

Toy makers Hasbro and Mattel have already warned of weak industry sales. But executives and experts at four toy makers told Reuters the business may prove tougher than expected.

Larian expects holiday sales for his company, which also makes Little Tikes toys and sells products throughout Europe and the United States, to decline 10-12% worldwide compared to last year.

Nick Aldridge, managing director of Bandai, the maker of Tamagotchi virtual pets, said demand before Christmas would be “smaller” than last year.

Aldridge expects more price cuts as retailers look to move older products.

“The supply was abundant compared to previous years, so there’s a lot of clearance stock and a lot of discounts,” he said.

Black Friday offers clues

Global sales of action figures like Transformers and Spiderman are projected to decline 2% this year, according to Euromonitor

Forecast.

Anticipating lower demand and already holding surplus inventory, many retailers ordered less product than usual this year. This means that products that are in demand may sell out quickly. Black Friday will give retailers an early signal.

“We’re seeing some early Black Friday sales starting right now,” Steve Totzke, president and chief commercial officer of Barbie maker Mattel, told Reuters on Monday.

Mattel said last month that its inventory levels at the end of the third quarter had declined by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier, with weeks of supply falling into the high single digits.

MGA Entertainment ordered and made fewer products, Larian said, because it wanted to be “cautious and conservative”, but now expects some new toys to be scrapped as a result.

US toy imports fell 32% in dollar terms in the three months to August 31, 2023, according to trade data firm Panjiva of S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is usually an important order period for holiday stock. Shipments by sea – measured by the number of containers – fell 8% in September.

“The toy market has been falling all year,” said Florian Sieber, CEO of German toy maker Simba. Consumer demand in Europe is lower than last year and was already low last year, Sieber said.

Still, some fear a late surge in demand.

“We’re expecting a good holiday season for Mattel,” Totzke said. “We expect share to continue to grow throughout the holiday season.”

Frédéric Tutt, global toy advisor at data firm Circana, formerly NPD, said toy sales were down about 7% year-over-year in the countries it tracks in the first nine months of the year, but they Hopefully buyers will come. Three weeks before Christmas. The best-performing categories so far are games and puzzles, plush, building sets and vehicles, he said.

“Some money will be set aside for toys,” said Jerry Storch, chief executive of consultancy Storch Advisors and former CEO of Toys-R-Us and Hudson’s Bay Co. Like last year, this year too many toys were sold.”

($1 = 0.8032 pounds)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com