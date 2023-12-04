Analysis of the Titans: How Bitcoin Whales Influenced the Rise to $40,000

Bitcoin and the crypto markets continue to break important resistance levels and reach new yearly highs. The cryptocurrency is nearing the $50,000 region by the end of 2023, and two major bullish catalysts stand on the horizon.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $41,800 with a 6% gain in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, BTC recorded an impressive rally of 13%, as analysts and the crypto community celebrated the beginning of a new bull cycle.

Bitcoin whales behind $40,000 rally, are more profits in store?

data be provided Ki Young Ju, CEO of crypto analysis firm CryptoQuant, has indicated that Bitcoin whales have supported the current price action since August. At that time, the cryptocurrency retook the $20,000 high zone and stood below the crucial $30,000 resistance.

As Bitcoin continues to move higher, whales have potentially taken “giga long positions” in preparation for the current rally. This risky behavior started to become more pronounced when BTC reached $16,000.

Young Ju linked the market activity to rising buying orders from US investors. On Coinbase, Bitcoin price “skyrocketed” in October 2023.

Investors in the country are buying more cryptocurrencies in preparation for Spot BTC exchange traded fund (ETF) approval and the halving event. The latter part of this phenomenon is a reduction in rewards for mining BTC.

Furthermore, the CryptoQuant CEO believes that retail investors have still not joined the rally. As seen in the chart below, BTC’s realized cap was below 0.1, indicating “low liquidity” from retail investors in the crypto market.

The game is not over for BTC

Additional data provided by Material Indicators confirmed increasing buying pressure from whales. Analyst Keith Allen claimed that this behavior occurs to attract liquidity into the market.

Once liquidity, mostly from retail investors, enters the market, whales can “deliver” their coins or “dump” them onto retail to profit from their position. Via your X handle, analyst where did it go The following regarding BTC’s ability to continue its uptrend:

(…) Since we now have #BTC bid liquidity around $86 million, I’m considering buying this pullback as it doesn’t look like the game is over yet.

