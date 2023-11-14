Analysis of the CRE crisis in the largest US markets – Commercial Observer

CRED iQ monitors distressed rates and market performance for nearly 400 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the US, covering more than $900 billion in outstanding commercial real estate loans. Distressed rates include loans that are past due, delinquent (30 days past due or worse), or a combination of the two.

Of the 50 largest MSAs tracked by CRED iQ, the analysis divided these into two groups: primary/gateway and secondary markets. The average distress rates for the primary/gateway market group is 8.8 percent while the average for secondary markets is 9.2 percent.

Notable markets in the primary/gateway group with the highest levels of distress include Minneapolis (51.5 percent), Chicago (19.7 percent) and Charlotte (19.6 percent). Minneapolis remains disadvantaged by some of the largest loans that are in distress.

The strongest performing markets in the gateway/primary segments included San Diego (0.2 percent), Seattle (0.6 percent) and San Jose (1.0 percent). Surprisingly, the analysis shows that four of the seven gateway markets are showing significant levels of distress as of the October 2023 reporting period.

The worst-performing gateway markets included Denver (14.2 percent), Washington DC (11.0 percent), New York City (8.4 percent), and Los Angeles (5.4 percent). On the other hand, the best-performing gateway markets are Boston, Miami and Seattle.

Comparing the level of distress in the secondary cohort’s 25 largest markets, Hartford, Conn. (31.4 percent), Portland, Ore. (15.4 percent) and Milwaukee (13.7 percent) are the highest. Hartford is in second place overall.

A significant contributor to the heightened level of Hartford distress was the recent special servicer transfer of a $79 million office loan for CityPlace I. The loan, which is secured by an 884,000-square-foot central business district office building, was transferred to the special servicer (Midland) on October 11, 2023.

The strongest performing secondary markets with the lowest levels of commercial real estate distress include Salt Lake City (0.4 percent), Sacramento (0.7 percent), and Louisville (2.6 percent). Ten out of 25 secondary markets are showing distress levels of 10.0 percent or more.

Early signs of impending trouble for CRED iQ include loans that have been added to the service provider’s watch list for credit-related issues. Other reasons flagged as potential problems include weak financial performance, low occupancy, high tenant rollover, upcoming maturity risk. Some notable loans added to the watch list in October include:

• Grand Central Plaza (Office: 622 Third Avenue, New York City) – $260 million, low debt service coverage ratio.

• Republic Plaza (Office: 370 17th Street, Denver) – $235 million, maturity.

• JW Orlando Grande Lakes (Resort Hotel: Orlando) – $593 million senior debt and $53 million mezzanine debt, maturing.

Distress rates were highest in the office, retail/mixed-use and housing segments in October by property type. These segments had a major impact on market distress rates across the country. The WeWork bankruptcy filing announced last week has been influencing the level of distress in markets like New York City throughout the year.

The Washington, DC market (the No. 2 gateway market at 11 percent) was hit by the office crisis. Examples include 1615 L Street NW, a 417,383-square-foot office building, which was transferred to a special servicer pending imminent monetary default.

San Francisco (the fourth most distressed market in the primary/gateway group) saw continued turmoil across the office, retail and housing sectors. The struggling 2023 includes the relocation of the prestigious Hilton San Francisco and Hilton Park 55 for imminent monetary default of a combined valuation of over $1.5 billion. On the retail front, the $1.2 billion Westfield San Francisco was shifted to imminent monetary default earlier this year.

In short, Minneapolis holds the number one spot in our study as its distress rate has increased to 51.5 percent over the past year (up from 33.6 percent in our June report). Hartford, which leads the sophomore group, comes in second overall with a 31.4 percent trouble rate. Chicago and Charlotte go head-to-head with 19.7 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively, ranking third and fourth overall in our study.

Mike Haas is the Founder and CEO of CRED iQ.

Source: commercialobserver.com