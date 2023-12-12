Analysis of Bitcoin’s $30 Billion Market Cap Decline

Despite last week’s rally, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has suffered a significant decline, causing its value to drop by 5% in the last 24 hours, shedding $30 billion from its market capitalization.

Bitcoin prices saw a sudden drop of more than 5% within a matter of minutes, reaching a low of $41,500. After eight consecutive weeks of positive performance, the leading digital asset is now halting its uptrend.

Notably, this decline coincided with a period of low trading volume and liquidity. Similar substantial reductions in volume were observed several times throughout the year, according to a Post From Bar chart On December 11 at X.

Bitcoin 5% price decline chart. Source: Barchart

Subsequently, this price drop caused the market capitalization to decrease by more than $30 billion, falling from $848 billion to $814 billion, further impacting the trading volume and liquidity of this crypto.

Decrease in market capitalization of BTC. Source: CoinMarketCap

Reason for optimism?

Whenever there is a significant bounce in this market phase, a V-reversal will be much more common than a typical “sideways basing period” that investors have become accustomed to seeing.

According to a post by the renowned crypto expert, the non-impulsive V-in reversed from lower levels to higher lows (to complete an ongoing flat) and then an impulse that started from mid-air to $60,000. Credibull On 11th December.

Potential Bitcoin price trajectory chart. Source: Credibull

This means a reversal could be imminent and there could be a few days of little sideways movement before the next impulsive move begins.

bitcoin price analysis

At the time of press, BTC was trading at $42,238, which represents a 3.67% decrease over the past 24 hours, compared to a 1.08% gain over the past week, according to data from December 11.

BTC 24 hour price chart. Source: Finbold

It’s important to note that this decline in Bitcoin’s market capitalization is part of a more widespread loss across the market, which is significantly impacting Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.

However, despite Bitcoin’s losses, market capitalization remains in the green, rising 13% over the past month.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com