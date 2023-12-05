Analysis: Nvidia is the stock of the year. Can it last? , cnn business

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it’s been a good year for Nvidia. The California-based chip-making giant has seen its shares rise nearly 220% this year, making it the top-performing S&P 500 stock in 2023.

But will next year bring the same results for the world’s sixth most valuable company?

What is happening: Just before Thanksgiving, Nvidia crushed any doubts that its star was fading by reporting gangbuster third-quarter earnings.

Revenue was up 34% from the previous quarter and 206% from a year earlier. The company also raised its guidance, meaning it expects It’s a good time to get moving. AI firm estimates that Revenue in the final quarter of the year will come in at about $20 billion — analysts had forecast about $17.8 billion.

Still, the feeling on Wall Street is that Nvidia’s reign may not last forever and cracks are beginning to appear in the company’s facade.

Signs of trouble ahead? a troublemaker The signal for Nvidia is that the company’s own executives are withdrawing the money. Company executives and top executives sold or reported intentions to sell a total of 370,000 shares of stock in November, according to data from Washington Service, a data and analytics company.

Overall its price is about 180 million dollars.

If all shares registered for sale during November are ultimately sold, the total number of insider sales at Nvidia would be the largest in a single month since December 2021. By value, if fully completed, the shares sold in November 2023 would have the highest monthly value in the company’s history, according to Hannah De Wolf, head of business and product development at the Washington service, according to insiders.

No executives or directors purchased shares in the company during the same period.

New restrictions on chip exports to China have also dampened some enthusiasm for the company and could impact future profits.

“Export controls will have a negative impact on our China business, and we don’t have a good sense of the magnitude of that impact, even in the long term,” Nvidia CFO Colette Cress said in a press call last month.

There is also a question of speed. Can a company with a $1.2 trillion market cap keep growing rapidly?

“We’ve all heard the advice to underpromise and overdeliver, but if people expect this on a regular basis it can start to work against you,” said Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. ” “This is something we have become accustomed to at NVDA.”

AI Goldrush: But Nvidia remains relevant Capitalizing on the AI ​​craze, just like they did with crypto when it was the trend of the two magazines.

“It is quite reasonable to think of NVDA as selling picks and shovels for the first cryptocurrency gold rush, now for the AI ​​gold rush,” Sosnik wrote in a recent note.

By Sosnik’s calculations, Nvidia executives mentioned AI at least 70 times on their recent earnings call. The word was raised 37 times even before the first question was asked, he said.

Leaning into AI could propel Nvidia’s success into the new year as Wall Street bets on monetizing artificial intelligence in hopes of another tech revolution of the 1990s.

“We see AI as the most transformative technology trend since the beginning of the Internet in 1995 and believe that many people on the street still underestimate the $1 trillion AI spending expected over the next decade for the chip and software sectors. Judging by doing. Move forward with Nvidia… move forward,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives wrote in a recent note.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently gave Nvidia a 34% upside over the next 12 months with a price target of $625 per share (it currently trades at around $452). Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar believes the company is still trading at a discount to its valuation and this has not coincided with its upward move.

Not everyone agrees. “Nvidia is a great company, but it needs to grow 30% per year to maintain its valuation,” Sarat Sethi, managing partner of DCLA, said on CNBC last week. For that to happen, he said, “people are going to have to pay the same prices at the same margins and demand is going to increase and there’s going to be no competition.”

While Sethi believes it is a good stock to hold, he cautioned that investors should not put too much of their portfolio in it. “It’s a very volatile stock,” he said.

Historically, Nvidia has suffered steep declines following missteps – between 2021 and 2022, shares of the stock have fallen 66%. “You need to be prepared,” Sethi said.

Bets against the value of Israeli companies increased in the days before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to new research released Monday that suggests some traders had advance knowledge of a potential terrorist attack and capitalized on it. Had made profit.

The preliminary research, which has not been peer-reviewed, is from law professors at Columbia University and New York University and details a “significant” and “unusual” spike in short selling in the most popular funds linked to Israel five days before the attacks. Companies, my colleague Matt Egan reports. Short selling is a way to bet on the value of a security.

Bets placed against the value of the MSCI Israel Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the days before the October 7 attack were “far greater” than the short selling activity that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 Israel–Gaza war, and 2008. Global financial crisis, paper finds.

“Our findings suggest that traders were informed about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events,” the authors wrote.

“Trading on Terror?” The paper was written by former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr., who is currently a professor at NYU and Columbia Law. Professor Joshua Mitts.

The research found that on October 2, just five days before the Hamas attack, “nearly 100% of the off-exchange trading volume in the MSCI Israel ETF… consisted of short selling.”

“For days before the attack, traders were anticipating the events to come,” the professors wrote.

Mitts, one of the paper’s authors, told CNN in a phone interview that because of the limited nature of public trading data, he believes it is “highly likely” that more trading takes place behind the scenes. “We’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Mitts said. “There’s a lot more out there that we may not pick up on but regulators should look at that.”

Mitts said he and his co-author Jackson are “very confident” that the trading activity is “extraordinary” and “extraordinary” compared to more than a decade of trading and “not a product of normal trading.”

Currently the authors do not know where the trading parties were located and whether the traders were associated with any particular financial firms, government entities or terrorist organizations. And they urge caution before drawing such conclusions.

“Linking it back to Hamas is very speculative and we’re not suggesting that,” Mitts said. He also said there is a wide range of possibilities, including the possibility that someone “heard something” and acted on it.

A few weeks ago, Before the Bell wrote about the threat to the $5.1 billion American whiskey industry.

The European Union, American whiskey’s largest export market, is set to impose a 50% tariff on imports of the golden liquor on January 1.

Supporters of the spirits industry say it would be a devastating blow to a growing part of the US economy. The move is part of a retaliatory package of tariffs being imposed by the EU on US goods in connection with a dispute over steel and aluminium.

On Tuesday, a group of bipartisan lawmakers led by Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada sent a letter to the Biden administration, calling on officials to resolve the dispute with the EU by the end of the year and avoid what insiders are saying requested. “Dramatic” damage to the industry.

“The American spirits industry supports more than 19,000 jobs in Nevada and injects billions of dollars into our economy each year,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I am urging the Administration to take action now to eliminate these devastating tariffs on American exports and stand up for American workers.”

The letter, shared exclusively with CNN, was signed by 12 US senators, including Republican Todd Young of Indiana, Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Tennessee, Republicans Bill Hagerty of Washington and Marsha Blackburn, Democrats of West Virginia. Joe Manchin, Kansas Republican Roger Marshall, and Alaska Republican Katie Britt.

“Spirits have had a significant cultural impact in our country, and currently have a profound impact on the American economy. In 2022 alone, US distilled spirits exports are set to reach $2.06 billion. But the impact of the retaliatory tariffs was devastating… We believe it is harmful to impose additional tariffs on this industry,” the senators wrote.

“There are mutual benefits in finding a way forward, and we believe spirits and wine are a point where consensus can be reached to limit the harm for all parties.”

