Analysis-Lowball bid may prompt Messi to look for better options

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investment banks pursuing a $5.8 billion takeover offer for Macy’s Inc are unlikely to clinch a deal, investment bankers and analysts say, but they may succeed in getting a higher value for the U.S. department store operator. Can happen.

Macy’s shares rose 19.4% to $20.77 on Monday on news that Archhouse Management and Brigade Capital offered $21 a share in cash for the parent stores of Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and BlueMercury stores.

Analysts and bankers say Macy’s, which has not commented on the offer, is unlikely to sign a deal even near that price, since its shares were trading at $25 in February and the bid was below most valuation metrics. But that underestimates the New York-based company. , This puts Macy’s at a price-to-earnings valuation of 7.2 times, which is below its 10-year average of 9.1 times.

Like other legacy department stores, Macy’s has struggled to compete against younger, online competitors that have much smaller brick-and-mortar footprints.

Yet investment firms highlighted how little it is worth compared to Macy’s real estate, which analysts estimate to be worth between $7.5 billion and $11.6 billion. That could prompt Macy’s to consider more asset divestments or make a higher bid, analysts and bankers say.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz said, “Macy’s is still a valuable partner for many apparel, accessories, home and beauty brands. Considering any real estate divestiture, buyers will be left with a struggling but still profitable business.” There is an opportunity to buy at a very low price.” Said.

A Macy’s spokesman declined to comment.

While Macy’s rents or leases many of its locations, it owned 316 of its total 722 stores as of the end of January, according to its most recent annual report.

JPMorgan analysts value the real estate portfolio at about $8.5 billion, with Macy’s prime Herald Square property alone valued at about $3 billion. Macy’s currently has a market cap of $5.7 billion and debt of $3.16 billion.

A source close to Archhouse and Brigade said they could raise their bid if Macy’s agreed to open its books for them. The companies declined to comment.

This is not the first time that Macy’s has come under pressure from investors to cash in on its real estate. It rejected calls from activist hedge fund Starboard Value to sell more properties in 2015, arguing that switching from landlord to tenant was just another form of debt. Macy’s also rejected calls from activist hedge fund Jana Partners to shut down its e-commerce operations two years ago.

The retailer is in the midst of a leadership transition, with Tony Spring, who runs Bloomingdale’s, set to replace Jeff Gennett as chief executive of the entire company in February.

Macy’s is pointing to initiatives that have contributed to its shares nearly doubling over the past three months, including adopting private brands, moving toward smaller stores, expanding its digital marketplace and converting Bloomingdale’s into a luxury brand. Involves preparation in form.

Still, bankers and analysts said the company has room to shrink its portfolio of properties even further as it grows its online business, and the offers from Archhouse and Brigade will increase pressure on it to do so.

Redeeming assets is a long process, TD Cowen analysts wrote in a note this week.

TD Cowen analysts said, “It is currently unclear how many stores may have deed restrictions, which could prohibit development of the property. Given the variability within the portfolio and the unique agreements at most locations, the real estate assets “It can take a lot of time to transform and monetize.” wrote.

Lessons from Sears

Investment bankers point to the Sears case as a cautionary tale. The department store operator’s owner Edward Lampert sold more than 200 Sears stores in 2015 to a real estate investment trust, from which he leased back the stores. The financial strain of paying rent contributed to Sears filing for bankruptcy in 2018.

It is possible that the takeover offer will prompt other bidders to come forward. That’s what happened when Archhouse led a $2.4 billion bid for real estate investment trust Columbia Property Trust two years ago. While its bid was rejected, Pimco later acquired Columbia Properties for $3.9 billion.

However, bankers said Macy’s may struggle to attract a strong offer at a time when high interest rates and the commercial property crisis are making acquisition financing challenging for retailers.

Pierce Nordstrom Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. both tried to go private in the past five years, but couldn’t strike deals they believed their shareholders would approve of.

(Reporting by Abigail Somerville in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Christopher Cushing)

