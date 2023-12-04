by casey hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The decision by McDonald’s to take more control of its China business and expand aggressively in the face of a consumer slowdown and geopolitical tensions seems risky – but analysts say the potential payoff is great. Last month, the US-based burger maker cut a deal to repurchase the 28% stake it took in 2017 in its China business Carlyle Group, giving it a 48% stake in the $6 billion operation that includes Hong Kong and Macau. Are. The move is in stark contrast to the prevailing trend for multinational corporations to scale back investments in China or even exit altogether due to geopolitical and economic challenges.

One advantage for McDonald’s: Its majority partner in the China business, CITIC, provides top-level political cover, said Jason Yu, Greater China managing director at market research firm Kantar Worldpanel. “Having a very powerful Chinese state-owned conglomerate as a partner means they will not only be at the forefront of the geopolitical situation; that’s quite significant,” Yu said.

McDonald’s China, Carlyle Group and CITIC declined to comment.

Other consumer-facing US companies, including Starbucks, Apple, Coach owner Tapestry and sportswear giant Nike, are similarly dedicated to the China market.

Analysts say Starbucks and Nike, which face increasing competition from lower-priced domestic rivals, show the need to remain nimble to protect and grow market share.

The coffee giant is on board with expansion plans and has launched a smaller cup size; In contrast, Nike has offered localized, high-end sneakers such as its “Year of the Rabbit” Dunk Lowes.

McDonald’s has used money from the Carlyle investment to double its number of restaurants to 5,500 since 2017, with the country becoming its second-largest market. The business aims to open more than 10,000 stores in China by 2028. McDonald’s competitors are also expanding their reach in China. Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut among other brands, already has more than 14,000 stores across the country. Among domestic players, chicken burger specialist Wallace said in 2021 it has reached 20,000 stores, and new entrant Tastian, which specializes in “Chinese-style” burgers, has more than 3,500 stores.

Of course, if relations between China and the West deteriorate, any optimism could evaporate, said Greg Halter, research director at investment advisory firm Carnegie Investment Counsel.

“If tensions worsen, we could see not only McDonald’s, but other companies selling their Chinese operations, as has happened in Russia over the past two years,” Halter said.

Further digitalization and localization are needed, Yu said, adding that localization is key to winning over taste buds in China’s $140.2 billion limited-service restaurant sector.

Although the McDonald’s China menu will be familiar to American consumers, local flavors are prioritized, including taro pie instead of apple.

According to Euromonitor, the market value of limited-service restaurants in China is on track to grow by an average of about 4% annually through 2025. Among limited-service burger-focused restaurants in the country, McDonald’s dominates with a 70% share. market.

China’s slow economic growth and low consumer spending this year has already hurt the bottom lines of global businesses that tap into its consumer market, but McDonald’s is poised to outperform, said Ben Cavender, Shanghai-based managing director and head of strategy in China. Is in good condition for. Market Research Group.

He said value-driven middle class consumers and low commercial rents across the country should be a boon for such businesses. “If ever there was a time to double down on China, this is it,” he said.

