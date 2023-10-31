Analysis: It’s a scary Halloween for the markets. Here’s why cnn business

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

The market rallied on Monday, just a day after the S&P 500 index moved into correction territory and ended the past week 10% below its July peak.

But Monday’s optimism may be short-lived. Traders faced with There are several potentially scary market surprises lurking in the shadows this Halloween week.

Wall Street is clearly scared: The S&P 500 is still down about 2.9% for October, and rising further This is the third consecutive negative month. This would be the longest losing streak since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The Dow is also headed for a 1.6% decline to end the month. nasdaq composite is 2.7% less.

CNN’s Fear and Greed Index, which tracks seven indicators of market sentiment in the United States, remains in “fear” territory, despite Monday’s market rally.

is here What is the reason for market fear:

high bond yields

Rising yields have contributed to one of the worst periods of bond market performance in history and stressed equities market.

10-year Treasury yields are flirting with 5% for the first time since 2007, before the global financial crisis.

Although Rob Almeida at MFS Investment Management said rates have retreated a bit from recent highs, making it clear we are in the midst of a paradigm shift. It’s unlikely yields will return to pre-pandemic lows, he said.

For US consumers, a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield means financial pain, as it Serves as a benchmark rate for various types of consumer borrowing. This means more expensive car loans, credit card rates and even student loans. This also means more expensive mortgage rates.

Like a wicked witch, yields have gone “from a broom to the moon,” said Jason Pride, head of investment strategy and research at Glenmeade.

Higher yields on Treasuries put pressure on equity markets. Additionally, he wrote, “increased yields are financially restrictive for businesses, as returns on new projects and expansions must be sufficient to cover the increased cost of funding.”

fed

The Federal Reserve will announce its next interest rate decision on Wednesday, November 1.

Inflation has begun to stabilize, with annual consumer price growth falling to 3.7% from last year’s high of 9.1%, but the labor market remains resilient.

Most investors do not believe the Fed will raise rates this week, but until the labor market cools substantially and the inflation rate returns to the Fed’s 2% target, the option of a future rate hike remains on the table. This has happened, due to which investors are facing problems. ,

Mixed economic data has left the Fed in a holding pattern, and so it’s unlikely investors will hear anything this week that will satisfy them, said Eric Weisman, chief economist at MFS Investment Management.

“The markets will be glad to learn something new with respect to the expected timing and scope of future rate cuts or the ‘end-game’ of quantitative tightening,” he said, adding, “This meeting should provide more light on these fronts.” is unlikely.”

geopolitical conflict

The Israel–Hamas war, which began in early October, initially shook global financial markets, sending stocks plunging, the Israeli shekel falling and oil prices climbing.

Although immediate concerns appear to be subsiding, investors are still bullish. A prolonged war could drive up prices and damage the global economy.

“While geopolitics typically have short-term direct market effects, indirect effects through inflation and economic growth can be more persistent,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and increasing tension between America and China are also creating fear among investors.

Oil prices fell on Monday but analysts at LPL Research wrote in a note the same day that “the current geopolitical landscape is as dangerous as it has been in decades, and the risk of a further surge in oil prices has increased.”

The note echoes warnings issued by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during his company’s earnings call earlier this month. “Now is the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” he said.

mixed technical income

Investors will be watching Apple’s third-quarter earnings report on Thursday for any insight on the outlook for Big Tech, especially after tech stocks have had a decidedly mixed bag of earnings so far this quarter.

Amazon was a big winner. The e-commerce giant last week reported revenue of $143.1 billion for the quarter ended in September, up 13% from the same period last year and better than analysts’ estimates.

The company reported quarterly profit of $9.9 billion, also better than estimates.

But others were not so lucky.

Meta shares fell last week after Facebook’s parent company reported soft advertising revenue in the quarter. While Meta beat expectations and posted a significant quarterly revenue gain of 23% year-over-year, Wall Street was worried about its Reality Labs division, which reported a loss of $3.7 billion.

Google-parent Alphabet reported last week that it lagged in its cloud business, causing a sharp decline in the company’s shares. On this news, Alphabet recorded its biggest stock decline since March 2020.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout

Employees at some of the largest drugstores in the United States staged a new series of walkouts across the country on Monday, demanding the companies fix the harsh working conditions that have left them unable to safely. This makes it difficult to fill prescriptions, and that can harm them. The health of their customers is at risk.

Most workers at Walgreens and CVS are not unionized, making it difficult to stage a large-scale walkout. Workers and organizers in several states confirmed to CNN that walkouts have begun and will last through Nov. 1, but it is unclear how widespread the action is.

Walgreens and CVS workers previously held walkouts in Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts and Oregon in September and early October. Those work actions closed some pharmacies to some extent, and slowed business at many others. At the time, Walgreens told CNN the impact had been “minimal.”

Shane Jerominski, an independent pharmacist in Southern California who used to work for Walgreens and is one of the organizers of the walkout, told CNN on Monday that organizers are already overwhelmed with calls about closed pharmacies.

During prior walkouts, pharmacy workers feared retaliation from their bosses and corporate leadership, Jerominski said. But there have been no reports of retaliation from leadership, which they say has encouraged more employees to participate.

At least 25 stores have closed, Jerominski told CNN.

Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman told CNN that only two stores closed Monday and no more than 12 pharmacists were out across the country. He did not immediately clarify whether pharmacy employees were included.

Jerominski said that many employees who may still be concerned about company retaliation are calling in sick rather than walking out, and those absences will not be counted as an official walkout by Walgreens.

They hope to build momentum over the next three days and culminate with a planned demonstration on Wednesday outside Walgreens’ headquarters in Deerfield, a suburb of Chicago.

Jerominski also said that a GoFundMe page, initially started to help with unionization efforts among pharmacy workers, had raised more than $60,000 and would be used as an emergency relief fund for those workers. were being conducted in those who needed financial assistance to participate in the walkout.

Apple unveils its fastest iMac and MacBook Pro models ever

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup and colorful iMacs just got faster.

At an event livestreamed on Monday night, the company introduced its next-generation family of custom-built processors – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max – and with it, some new computers.

The event’s tagline — “Spooky Fast” — was a clear nod to the Halloween holiday on Tuesday, along with the unveiling of the next-generation silicon chip series. At the beginning of the pre-recorded presentation, CEO Tim Cook appeared dressed in black in a dimly lit space inside Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters, standing in front of an apparent smoke machine.

Although unveiling a new processor may not sound sexy, it will serve as the backbone for Apple’s latest products, enabling faster speeds and more capabilities than ever before. For example, Apple said the M3 speed is now 2.5 times faster than the M1 family of chips, and its main processing performance is up to 50% faster. The chips are made with 3 nanometer technology, which can support advanced graphics and artificial intelligence.

“It will bring a new level of graphics to the Mac,” an Apple executive said during the event. “They are the most advanced chips ever made for a personal computer.”

