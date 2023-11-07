By Shankar Ramakrishnan

(Reuters) – There is once again fear and greed in fixed income markets as traders believe the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, but they are not sure it will still break the U.S. economy. The issue is the market for lower-rated companies.

In recent days, as it began to appear that the Fed rate-hiking cycle may have peaked, investors have shown a greater willingness to dip their toes back into junk-rated bonds.

But they are only going to the safest bets in the junk category, bonds rated BB and B. The riskiest credits, rated CCC or below, are still far away.

“There’s a tug-of-war going on between those who believe the Fed is planning a soft landing and those who are still fearful that such aggressive tightening will lead to a recession,” said Edward Marrinan, credit strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America. Is.”

Investors were still “wary of buying risky credit when such companies may be challenged by higher costs and less hospitable economic conditions,” Marrinan said.

price paid

Last week, when Treasuries reversed weeks of selling amid Fed expectations, funds investing in the asset class had outflows of $953 million week-on-week, compared with the previous week’s outflows of $953 million, according to JPMorgan data. The week saw inflows of $2.89 billion.

As junk bond spreads widen, additional interest rate investors demand safer Treasury bonds, which have become increasingly tight.

Spreads among those rated BB and B, or higher, like junk, tightened by 47-52 basis points last week, according to data from Informa Global Markets. But the riskiest CCC-rated bonds were tightened only 24 basis points.

Four junk bond issuers – Bombardier, Venture Global LNG, Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete and Infrabuild Australia – announced bond offerings on Monday. Most of the bonds were secured by guarantees or collateral and all were rated in the B to BB band, reflecting an investor base that was not entirely risk averse, said Peter Knapp, credit analyst at Informa Global Markets.

“Lower-rated issuers have been effectively priced out of the market,” said Vinny Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights.

“We haven’t seen a CCC bond deal for quite some time and even receptivity to B-rated companies may be low depending on the sector and credit story,” Sicer said.

creative financing

So far this year, junk bond issuers with B and BB ratings have raised $134 billion from the bond markets, compared with $77 billion in the same period in 2022, compared with $12.21 billion last year. Could raise only $2.37 billion this year. According to data from Informa Global Markets.

Unregulated access to bond markets does not bode well for poorly rated companies. According to Morgan Stanley, about $480 billion of junk-rated bonds and loans are set to mature by 2025.

Two-thirds of these maturities were rated in B and BB categories, which may be able to absorb higher funding costs. But the bank’s report said about 55 issuers with loans maturing before 2025 were either already in trouble or facing extremely poor refinancing economics.

This group of borrowers holds a total of $155 billion in high-yield index-eligible loans.

Moody’s said these debt maturities were already contributing to rising default rates and it expected the rate to peak at 5.6% in January 2024 before falling to 4.6% by August 2024.

Manuel Hayes, senior portfolio manager at London-based asset manager Insight Investments, said a large portion of default risk already exists in the market. “The expected loss on any reasonable increased default amount is manageable and less impactful than previous default regimes.” Is.”

Those who do not have access to the loan market are borrowing from private lenders who have shown interest in absorbing some of the refinancing.

And some are using creative financing techniques, including liability management transactions that make them more creditworthy, to raise new money, Barclays strategists said in a recent note.

In those transactions, known as a “double dip”, the debt is issued by a subsidiary, with guarantees from the parent and other subsidiaries. The subsidiary then makes a loan to the parent which then becomes collateral for the new loan.

This is potentially bad news for some investors in the bonds of such companies.

“Recovery prospects for long-term secured and unsecured bonds could decline if creative solutions result in existing holders losing access to collateral,” the strategists wrote.

(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Andrea Ricci)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com