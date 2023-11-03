Analysis: India regained its economic position as China faltered. cnn business

New Delhi CNN –

India’s economy is like an elephant. Analysts often say that leading the world’s most populous country is difficult, but once it takes action it becomes a force to be reckoned with.

While the global economy has lurched from one crisis to another in recent times, India has given up its wavering gait and settled into a steady gait.

It started the year by packing up At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. India’s envoys had such a dominant presence on the main road to Davos that one investor called the route “Little India”.

A few months later, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in New Delhi, a first for India, the country’s stock market soared to staggering heights.

Growing economic confidence is not limited to just Earth. In August, India joined the small club of countries that have safely placed a spacecraft on the Moon, underscoring their scientific and technological ambitions.

The euphoria in India comes at a time when China, which has been the engine of global growth for decades, is witnessing a major economic slowdown. Its southern neighbor is fast emerging as a potential successor. From a growing youth population to expanding factories, the country has a lot going for it.

“The Indian economy is undeniably poised for greatness, with many of the reforms undertaken over the past years ultimately paving the way for solid growth,” said Ishwar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University. “The country is getting a lot of interest,” he said. Foreign investors, at least for some good reasons.

New Delhi also has warm relations with the West, which views China with growing suspicion, and that means investors now view the world’s largest democracy as a bright spot in an increasingly fragmented world.

Over the past few decades, there have been other periods of global boom India, but enthusiasm remained subdued, while China moved ahead.

The difference between the two Asian economies is huge. India’s economy is currently worth about $3.5 trillion, making it the fifth largest economy in the world. The world’s second largest economy, China’s economy is approximately $15 trillion.

The International Monetary Fund has said that together they will contribute about half of global growth this year, with 35% of that coming from China.

To overtake China as the largest contributor to global growth over the next five years, India will need to achieve a sustained growth rate of 8%, Barclays analysts wrote in an October report. The IMF estimates that India will expand at 6.3% this year.

China, on the other hand, has set official development targets Around 5%, as it grapples with growing challenges, From weak consumer spending to a deepening property crisis.

“India’s economy is set to grow at an annual rate of at least 6% over the coming few years,” Barclays said. But to achieve the “historically-aspirational” 8% growth rate, the private sector in India needs to “step up its investment levels”.

The Modi government, which aims to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, is certainly laying the groundwork to make it easier to do business and attract more companies to invest.

As China did three decades ago, India is ushering in a massive infrastructure transformation by spending billions on building roads, ports, airports and railways. In this year’s budget alone, $120 billion was provisioned for capital expenditure to boost economic expansion.

The results can be seen on the ground with furious construction going on across the country. India added 50,000 km (about 31,000 mi) to the national highway network between 2014 and 2022, a 50% increase in total length.

The Modi government has said the daily pace of national highway construction has more than doubled since it first came to power nine years ago.

India, which has some of the world’s largest software companies, has also created several digital platforms – known as digital public infrastructure. , Which has changed commerce.

“Digitization has been a game changer for the citizens and businesses of the country,” Prasad said. “The formalization of the economy has reduced many barriers to doing business and given India’s citizens a sense of vested interest in the country’s economic success.”

For example, the Aadhaar program launched in 2009 has transformed the lives of millions of Indians by providing them with proof of identity for the first time. The world’s largest biometric database now covers most India’s population of 1.4 billion has helped the government save millions by reducing corruption in welfare initiatives.

Another platform, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), allows users to make instant payments by scanning QR codes. Indians from all walks of life, from coffee shop owners to beggars, have embraced it and allowed millions of dollars to flow into the formal economy.

In September, Modi, citing a World Bank report, had said that thanks to its digital public infrastructure, “India has achieved the financial inclusion target in just 6 years, otherwise it would have taken at least 47 years. ”

Indian companies are getting involved in this work. Some of the country’s biggest conglomerates, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani’s eponymous conglomerate, are spending billions on 5G and clean energy, even as they built their empires on traditional industries like fossil fuels.

India is aggressively trying to capitalize on the ongoing massive rethink among companies on supply chains. International companies are looking to diversify their operations away from China, where they faced disruptions during the pandemic and are threatened by rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Asia’s third-largest economy has launched a $26 billion production-linked stimulus program to attract companies to set up manufacturing in 14 sectors ranging from electronics and automobiles to pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

As a result, some of the world’s largest companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn, are significantly expanding their operations in India.

But even though India’s clout is growing, it is far from recapturing the economic miracle performed by China decades ago.

“India is not like China in the late 1990s and early 2000s in that the government is not removing barriers to FDI.” [foreign direct investments] “As soon as possible,” said Harvard Business School professor Willie Shih.

“I think the perception is different than China in the early 2000s – just more bureaucracy, more unpredictability around non-tariff barriers and things that get in the way.”

This unpredictability was on full display in 2016 when Modi suddenly banned most of India’s cash, resulting in long-term pain for citizens and businesses. And, while the country is taking several steps to woo foreign companies, its authorities have cracked down on Chinese companies.

In HSBC’s October report, economists Frederick Newman and Justin Feng wrote: “India is running on too few cylinders at the moment to take a breather from China’s booming growth engine,” highlighting the gap in consumption and investment. First. Two economies.

China’s share in world investment is about 30%, while India’s share is less than 5%. “Even with zero growth in China and three times the recent average growth in investment spending in India, it would take 18 years for India’s investment spending to catch up with China’s,” he wrote.

According to the report, India’s consumption will take the next 15 years to reach where China is today in terms of total expenditure.

“Now, this does not mean that there is going to be no impact on India. There is no doubt about that – however, it will not be enough to save the world economy if China’s economy collapses badly,” he said.

Source: www.cnn.com