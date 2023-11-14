Analysis-How the arrest of an official dealt a blow to Japan-China trade

By Yukiko Toyoda, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Laurie Chen

TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) – If Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in a year this weekend, he will likely raise the case of a detained company executive who linked the economic giant to his close Has given a shock. relationship.

Employees of drugmaker Astellas Pharma, as well as other Japanese imprisoned in China or under criminal investigation, will likely be among the topics of discussion as plans for talks between the leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco take shape, sources said. It is said that he spoke after becoming familiar with the plan.

The arrest of a well-connected veteran of the Japanese community in China has been described by some Tokyo officials as having a chilling effect on business, causing foreign investment to fall to the lowest since at least 2014 and accelerating the exodus of migrants. .

“I know Japanese businesses are reconsidering,” U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel told Reuters in an interview. “Right now, you can’t get people to work for companies in China because they’re afraid for their safety.”

China detained the official, named in multiple media reports as Hiroshi Nishiyama, on suspicion of espionage in March and was formally arrested last month. Japan’s then foreign minister had protested against the executive’s detention with his Chinese counterpart during a visit to Beijing in April.

There has been no official confirmation of the Kishida-shi meeting, which some Japanese news outlets have said is being prepared for Thursday. The foreign ministries of Japan and China did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.

China has previously said it welcomes foreign investment as long as companies comply with its laws.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Monday that Tokyo had called on Beijing “at various levels and on various occasions” to realize the prompt return of Japanese citizens detained in China and ensure a transparent legal process. Had asked for.

risky business

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, five Japanese citizens are currently detained in China, bringing a total of 17 Japanese citizens detained since 2015.

But Nishiyama’s arrest caused consternation partly because of the timing – during a sweeping national security crackdown – and because of the executive’s high profile.

Nishiyama, a fluent Mandarin speaker and former board member of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce in China, has attended several high-profile events with officials from both countries in recent years.

He often spoke officially about his relationship, said two people who knew him, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Because of Nishiyama’s status, his arrest had symbolic significance, according to five Japanese government officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Officials said there has been a sharp increase in questions from business people since his detention, asking whether it is safe to travel to China, while some Japanese companies in China are telling employees to keep a low profile and exerting too much pressure in sales. Asking not to put it. other activities.

“People are worried that they could be suddenly arrested if they go to China,” Takeshi Niinami, president of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, said at a news conference last month.

“Given the current situation in China, it is very difficult to create an environment that encourages people to try something new,” said Nienami, who is also CEO of beverage giant Suntory.

difficult decisions

In the first nine months of this year, Japan’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) into mainland China fell 30.6% on the year to 393.4 billion yen ($2.6 billion), while its total FDI worldwide increased by nearly a fifth. . Finance Ministry data.

This is the lowest amount for the period at least going back to 2014 when the data series begins.

In a recent survey of Japanese companies doing business in China, half of the respondents said they would cut investments this year. According to the Japanese Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural survey in China published last month, only 10% of 8,300 firms said they would increase investment.

Reasons for caution cited by respondents included sluggish demand, cross-border regulation and “concerns about the risk of head office investing in China.”

Economists say that along with the US, China is Japan’s biggest trading partner and no major changes are visible in that relationship immediately.

But finding Japanese people to staff offices in China may become more of a problem for Japanese companies.

The number of Japanese people living in China has been declining steadily over the past decade and will total 102,066 in 2022, according to data collected by Japan’s Foreign Ministry. A similar decline this year would be the lowest number of migrants there since at least 2004.

A real estate agent in Beijing, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Astellas case has had a “huge impact” on his Japanese clients, with people in China refusing to take assignments or their families protesting the move. Because they are “afraid” of getting into legal trouble. ,

Even some of the most pro-China trade officials in Japan are now wary of security risks there, said Stephen Angrich, senior economist at Tokyo-based Moody’s Analytics.

He said, “Japan and China are two economies that are deeply interconnected with each other and are incredibly important to each other. It’s going to be a very difficult time to move forward as a decision maker in business or politics.” Is.”

