Analysis finds Chancellor has ‘headroom’ for £15 billion worth of tax cuts or new spending in Autumn Statement

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Jordan Pettit/PA) (PA Wire)

New analysis today shows the Chancellor has plenty of scope to deliver £15 billion of tax cuts or spending increases during next week’s Autumn Statement and still meet his targets on the debt.

But while most of that money is almost certain to be spent on continuing relief policies, that doesn’t mean big gifts are coming.

The cost of Jeremy Hunt’s tax and spending policies is based on OBR forecasts. But since the last set of forecasts, inflation has proven more “sticky” than expected and interest rates on government bonds have risen more than thought in response.

Higher bond rates give the government less wiggle room, as each pound of debt becomes more expensive. But higher inflation, while the tax threshold remains constant, means more people are paying higher rates of tax, increasing the amount of money in the government coffers. Experts have said the recent border stop amounts to the largest tax raid in a century.

James Smith, developed markets economist at Dutch bank ING, said: “When we put them all together and add our own inflation/wage forecasts to the OBR’s ‘ready reckoner’ model, those additional revenues are likely to be driven by higher interest rates. The negative effects exceed and exceed inflation on spending.”

Overall, the changes give Hunt an extra £15 billion to play with. This would be enough to both eliminate inheritance tax and cut 1% from the basic rate of income tax.

But the OBR model being used assumes that many of the temporary schemes will expire this year. This includes “full spending” of capital expenditure against corporation tax and a 5p cut in fuel duty, as well as a freeze on inflation-linked increases in duty.

It is widely believed that these policies will be extended and made permanent.

The total cost alone could be as much as £10 billion.

Smith said: “The margin for error is still small and there is not much room to make major policy changes this month.”

Tim Sarason, head of tax policy at KPMG UK, said: “In line with the general economic outlook, the autumn statement could be a similarly disappointing affair. The money tree is clearly looking naked. Still, recent official data showed that government borrowing over the past six months has been lower than expected. This may strengthen the demand for tax cuts in the coming weeks.

“We believe the vote-pleasing tax cuts will be saved for the spring, and the autumn statement will focus largely on business. This does not mean that the Chancellor will do what we expect him to do before the election in the spring. won’t begin to excite their audience by voting for disenfranchised voters who still struggle with the cost of living.

“While we expect limited changes to most areas of business taxation, we think the government will not be able to resist one or two colorful announcements – and surprises from the left field also cannot be ruled out.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com