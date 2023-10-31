Analysis-Evergrande will struggle to revive its debt restructuring plan

By Claire Jim, Zi Yu and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande is trying to stave off liquidation by revising its debt restructuring plan, but its biggest challenge will be convincing its creditors and shareholders of its two units that the offer is worth their while.

A Hong Kong court on Monday gave Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, five weeks to strike a deal. The company, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of the debt crisis that has since engulfed China’s property sector.

Evergrande’s lawyer said the company was working on a revised plan to “monetize the value” of its two Hong Kong-listed units – Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (NEV).

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the plan involves allowing Evergrande creditors to convert their debt into equity and bonds tied to these units.

Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services and Evergrande NEV declined to comment.

To go ahead with the plan, shareholders of both entities would have to approve the issuance of new bonds and large amounts of new shares, a feat restructuring experts said would take time and be difficult to achieve.

“Any process of issuing new debt will have to take into account the interests of other shareholders in those subsidiaries,” said Matt Ng, a managing director specializing in restructuring at Grant Thornton Hong Kong.

“Why would those shareholders want to issue new debt in exchange for existing debt issued by Evergrande, what benefit would they get from it?”

Industry experts said convertible bonds and equity-linked notes issued by these listed entities may also be subject to Chinese regulatory approval, although Evergrande’s lawyer told the court that these notes did not face any regulatory hurdles .

Evergrande’s initial $23 billion offshore debt restructuring plan failed last month when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

Evergrande was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a key part of the restructuring, due to investigations into its key asset unit. That original plan also offered options including equity-linked instruments backed by Evergrande and two listed entities.

But even before the investigation derailed the plan, some creditors were having difficulty accepting it.

Five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Evergrande did not get the required 75% of votes in one of its debt classes to pass restructuring terms. These Class C lenders include private lenders holding equity in projects as collateral. Some Chinese banks and pre-IPO investors in this category also vetoed the proposal.

Some Class C creditors told Reuters they vetoed the terms because they were not treated fairly by being offered fewer shares in the asset services unit than public bondholders in other creditor classes.

“We have collateral, which will help us realize value even if Evergrande is liquidated,” said one Class C lender, who expected better recovery rates for his loans than bondholders.

Evergrande is focusing on negotiations with a key group of bondholders, and has received their support for a preliminary restructuring deal. But now they are also unhappy with the revised terms, said three people familiar with the matter.

“As the judge said in the court, liquidation may be better for us because the restructuring done by a liquidator will treat all creditors fairly,” said another Class C lender. Both creditors declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Claire Jim and Zi Yu in Hong Kong, Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Source