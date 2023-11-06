Analysis: Do NFT Apps Make Securities—or Preview—Disclosure Easier?

Are NFTs (non-fungible tokens like the popular Bored App artwork) securities? The Securities and Exchange Commission’s first enforcement decision against NFTs would lead you to believe that they are doing just that. But in the analog world, digital assets like NFTs don’t neatly fit into existing boxes for what is and isn’t a SEC-regulated security.

The August enforcement action provides an indication of when and how the SEC will regulate NFTs in the future, and is likely just the initial salvo in a larger enforcement campaign against NFTs. NFT offerings that act as securities for investors will need to be registered or meet an exemption to avoid falling under the SEC’s purview. Other regulators, such as states and foreign jurisdictions, are also moving quickly with regulating digital assets like crypto tokens and NFTs.

SEC to Impact Theory: Your NFT is a Security

The SEC’s enforcement action against Impact Theory LLC’s NFT offering (and subsequent $6.1 million settlement) claimed that the media and entertainment company’s sales of NFTs amounted to unregistered securities offerings. Impact Theory raised approximately $30 million from several hundred investors, telling them that the capital raised would be invested in building its entertainment business.

Securities laws prohibit unregistered offerings of securities, absent a registration exemption – which Impact Theory never obtained.

The Commission’s majority reached this conclusion by applying the U.S. Supreme Court’s Howey test, which says that a security is “an investment of money in a common enterprise in which the profits come entirely from the efforts of others.”

Nine questions to dissent to better regulate NFTs

Two of the SEC’s five commissioners disagreed with the historical impact theory decision, and found that the company’s promotional statements failed to rise to the level requiring regulation by the SEC. He posed nine thought-provoking questions to his fellow commissioners, which he believes discussion could help the SEC better regulate amorphous NFTs.

The questions call on the Commission to be more proactive in setting guardrails for the sale of NFTs, rather than relying on a case-by-case, regulation-by-enforcement approach, which would make it challenging for lawyers advising NFT clients. Is. Avoid legal trouble.

Question 1, regarding how to classify NFTs, provides a strong clue about potential SEC regulation of NFTs.

How will the SEC classify NFTs?

It is particularly difficult to determine what NFTs are, and classifying the devices appropriately is essential for fair and effective regulation. A useful way to think about them and appreciate their versatility is that NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity that represent ownership in the underlying asset. They create a unique identifier on an open blockchain that makes it possible for NFTs to hold significant value. Otherwise, anything that is digital can be reproduced infinitely exactly like the original, making the value of the original extremely limited. NFTs solve this problem for digital artists and other creators by verifying authenticity and thereby creating scarcity (and, their creators hope, added perceived value).

NFTs are unique and come in different forms. NFTs are not limited to digital art ownership. They can be physical objects, including sports collectibles or music albums. They can also be non-artistic, like Walmart’s development of NFTs for managing its supply chain. The potential uses of NFTs are many and wide but at its core, an NFT protects ownership of a unique creation. The value of an NFT depends on its scarcity and popularity.

The important securities regulatory issue in evaluating an investment instrument is not what it is called or how it is packaged. What matters is its function. Is money sought from investors for a common enterprise with the hope of profiting from the efforts of others? Or, to put it more concretely: Is an investor buying a piece of digital art or are they primarily investing in a business?

Investors’ expectations of what they will get for their money can be decisive. This is why a stock certificate evidencing ownership in the Green Bay Packers football team is not a security (it serves as a novelty or collectible; an investor has no expectation of profit), and an investment in an orange grove A Security Can Be Merely a Real Estate Investment (The Facts) happen Case). This is why Meta’s abandoned stablecoin Diem (originally Libra) was carefully structured not to raise capital to build out the coin’s infrastructure (to happen “General Enterprises”) and why the SEC gives fully realized (“sufficiently decentralized”) cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether a free pass.

Based on the influence theory decision, one can anticipate that the SEC will continue to focus on statements made to entice investors to invest and how that investment money was used by the company being investigated. How a company creating an NFT for an offering handles those two factors will likely determine whether the SEC views their NFT as a security.

This comes on the heels of the agency’s second NFT-enforcement settlement against Stoner Cats 2 LLC in September. The Commission – again in a 3-2 split decision – focused on investors’ expectations and how the investment funds were used. Investors were given reason to believe that they would profit from their investment, and they knew that their money would go towards the production of an animated web series called “Stoner Cats”.

The show wasn’t over when investors were solicited and the NFTs were sold. The show needed capital from those NFT investments to fund the project until its completion. When those two factors (expectation of profit and amount of money used as business capital) are found in combination, this Commission will likely always find that the NFT at issue is an unregistered security.

SEC wants to regulate NFTs

Most commissioners want NFT regulation to be recognized within the scope of the SEC, and when issuers offer NFTs to raise funds to build a business and when promoters promise investors to enforce the existing securities regime on NFTs. Will struggle. Benefit.

Source: news.bloomberglaw.com