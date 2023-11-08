Analysis: Disney is in trouble. Bob Iger has 5 big problems to solve cnn business

Los Angeles CNN –

The magic is missing for Disney this year.

Last month, the company celebrated its 100th anniversary – and there was a lot to celebrate. Over the past century, the company has become one of the largest publicly traded media and entertainment companies in the world, with a market cap of over $150 billion.

But the House of Mouse’s future hangs in the balance as the company still grapples with an unprofitable streaming business, an ongoing actors’ strike, declining attendance at the Disney World Resort in Central Florida, a legal battle with Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Has been. , and uncertainty over CEO succession planning.

Disney’s stock, at about $84 per share, is at its lowest level in nearly ten years. It has declined 8% since CEO Bob Iger returned as CEO last November, and is down 3% since the beginning of the year. Compare this to some of Disney’s competitors: Comcast’s stock is up more than 18% this year, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, is up 22%.

Like its competitors, Disney faces an uncertain media environment as audiences increasingly abandon linear TV in favor of entertainment sources that Big Media does not control, including TikTok and YouTube. But Disney has been particularly hard hit by some major failures at the box office and questions about how to replace its fading cash cow, ESPN, among other issues.

The company is set to report its quarterly earnings after the market closes on Wednesday afternoon. The results will serve as a key indicator of the current health of the company. Wall Street analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $0.70 and revenue of $21.3 billion for the quarter, a slight decline from the previous quarter’s $22.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

On Monday, Disney announced that PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston will take over as Disney’s CFO, filling the role vacated by longtime Disney executive Christine McCarthy in May. Disney, which is in a quiet period before its earnings announcement, did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s no secret that the linear TV business is struggling, and Disney’s problems with traditional TV affect nearly all other American legacy media companies as well.

Last quarter, Disney’s linear television revenue continued to decline, decreasing 7% compared to the same quarter last year.

But Iger has signaled plans to generate cash through potential sales of Disney’s linear assets, which include ABC, Disney Channel, FX and National Geographic.

“Although linear remains highly profitable for Disney today, the trend being fueled by cord-cutting is unnerving,” Iger said in August. “As I have said before, we are thinking broadly and considering various strategic options.”

ESPN remains a bright spot in Disney’s traditional media portfolio, which continues to attract sports fans to cable TV. In a recent note to clients, Bank of America’s Jessica Reiff Ehrlich called ESPN “the glue that enables cable bundles to maintain their profitability.”

But due to increase in cord cutting the number of viewers has decreased. That’s why Ehrlich also said ESPN must accelerate its transition to streaming as fewer people pay for traditional TV and sports licensing costs continue to rise.

Disney’s plan to transform its business into the new era of streaming has had uneven results.

In October, Disney raised the price of its ad-free Disney+ subscription to $13.99 per month, while keeping the price of its ad tier steady at $7.99 per month.

“The advertising market for streaming is growing. It’s much healthier than the advertising market for linear television,” Iger said on Disney’s third-quarter earnings call in August.

The price hike comes as Disney’s streaming service continues to burn through cash, although the company has indicated it believes Disney+ will start turning a profit by the end of 2024.

One potential hurdle in Disney’s plan: Disney lost streaming subscribers in the US and Canada last quarter, although international signups increased 2%.

Citigroup media analyst Jason Bazinet said investors will keep a close eye on this quarter to see whether Disney’s recent streaming price hikes result in even more subscription cancellations or if the pace of the drop-off slows.

However Disney could potentially have another plan to increase revenue for the streaming service: Following in Netflix’s footsteps, Disney has indicated that it will expand the password-sharing crackdown on Disney+, upon which the company’s Executives may shed light during Wednesday’s earnings call.

Disney, however, isn’t betting its entire streaming future on Disney+.

Earlier this month, Disney announced it would acquire Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu for $8.61 billion, meaning Disney will now own 100% of the streaming service.

Changing consumer preferences could also pose a risk to Disney’s financial health. Several high-profile Disney films failed at the box office this year, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Evercore’s Disney analyst Vijay Jayant wrote in a note last week that he expects Disney to “marginally underperform” fourth-quarter estimates due to weak linear advertising and the poor performance of Indiana Jones at the box office. The latest installment of Indiana Jones was released in the US on June 30.

Questions are being raised about Disney’s content slate as Hollywood production has been shut down for more than 6 months due to the writers’ strike from May to September and the actors’ strike continuing.

However, it may not be all bad news for Disney.

Last quarter, the company’s parks division was a highlight, with revenue rising 13% to $8.3 billion.

Disney said most of its growth came from international parks such as Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

In September, Disney announced that it would invest more in its theme park business, doubling capital expenditures to approximately $60 billion over the next 10 years. The company plans to use that money to expand its domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity.

However, the Disney World resort in Florida has been struggling with declining attendance in recent months. During the summer, Disney World parkgoers experienced shorter-than-expected wait times and less crowding for rides.

Iger attributed the recent decline to an overall slowdown in Central Florida tourism, though Wednesday’s earnings will show how much the summer slump has affected park revenue as financial results cover Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in July. It started in 2017 and ended in October this year.

And an ongoing legal battle with Florida over control of the district that houses Disney World has thrown an unwanted spotlight on the company’s politics and debate over its position in the culture wars.

The uncertainty facing Disney comes at a time of turmoil at the company’s corporate offices.

Earlier this year, Iger announced that the media giant would lay off approximately 7,000 employees from its global workforce in three phases.

The turmoil at the company hasn’t spared the C-suite either. About a year earlier, Iger unexpectedly came out of retirement to once again assume the role of Disney CEO after the board unexpectedly fired his successor Bob Chapek.

More Most recently, Disney’s longtime CFO Christine McCarthy left her position in June. This week, Johnson was announced as his replacement.

Iger has promised that in his second stint as CEO, he is “intensely focused” on finding a viable CEO to replace him when his contract expires at the end of 2026, though it remains unclear. Whether the search for a new CEO has yielded any results yet or not.

Source: www.cnn.com