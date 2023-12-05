Analysis: Despite rising coal emissions, Asian power generation is becoming cleaner

By Sudarshan Vardan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asia boosted clean power generation and reduced its share of fossil fuels faster than North America and Europe since 2015, data shows, boosting private financing for coal-fired power. Underlines the resistance of Asian countries against Western efforts to stop it.

There is widespread agreement that increasing clean energy like wind and solar is central to curbing carbon emissions and fighting climate change. At the UN climate summit on Saturday, 118 governments led by the US and the EU pledged to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

However, China and India did not support the COP28 pledge because it was linked to curbing fossil fuel use, which they consider necessary to meet rapidly growing electricity demand.

Strengthening their outlook, even with coal, high financing costs and weak access to funds, Asia has overtaken Europe and North America in fighting climate change by major measures since the 2015 Paris climate accord, as A Reuters analysis of the data showed.

A review of data from energy think tank Amber showed that Asia is set to increase the share of clean energy, including hydro and nuclear, in overall electricity generation by nearly 8 percentage points to 32% between 2015 and 2022.

By comparison, the share of clean energy in the electricity mix in Europe increased by more than 4 percentage points to 55%, while in North America it increased by more than 6 percentage points to 46%.

India’s Minister of Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on 30 November, “No pressure can be put on India to cut emissions.”

Asia aims to reduce the share of fossil fuels in electricity generation by 8 percentage points from 2015 to 68% in 2022, using more gas and less coal than Europe and North America.

Over the same period, Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels decreased by 4 percentage points, while North America’s dependence decreased by 6 percentage points.

“The data shows that the West is not moving fast enough in scaling up renewable energy and storage,” said Hoogeven Rutter, who works with private companies on behalf of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Rutter said delays in approvals for renewable energy, storage projects and grid interconnections in Europe and the US have hindered growth in clean energy use in the West.

Asian emissions increase

Indeed, fast-growing Asia, home to half the world’s population, is responsible for three-fifths of global emissions from electricity production, including regions that export goods and services to the West.

And India and China are continuing to build new coal-fired plants to meet rapidly growing electricity demand.

This means power generation emissions by Asia will continue to rise, rising by about 4% annually since the Paris Agreement as electricity demand has increased, while emissions have declined in Europe and North America, according to Amber data. Found out.

However, Asian governments have argued that the world’s wealthiest countries should help poorer countries cut emissions, citing the high per capita emissions of rich countries and their unrestrained fossil fuel use over the past century.

This year, Western countries expressed reluctance to fund the early retirement of polluting plants in Indonesia – the world’s seventh-largest coal-fired power generator – despite commitments to help decarbonise.

“Asian countries with access to finance have been able to move much faster, while other parts of Asia need more concessional rates to catch up,” said ISA’s Rutter. This reflects the need to assist in concessional financing.” Said.

Analysts say a lack of funding and high-priced tariffs for renewable energy have hindered Indonesia’s move away from coal, while access to funding has enabled the rapid expansion of green energy in China.

A report released Monday estimated that developing countries would need to invest $2.4 trillion a year to curb emissions.

West turns to gas

Some Western countries are looking to curb finance for coal, calling it the “number one threat” to climate goals. Despite the challenges, Asia, along with Europe and North America, has cut the share of coal in electricity use, although at a slower pace.

However, both Europe and North America are increasing the use of natural gas – often described as a transition fuel – to compensate for the decline in coal-fired power generation, while in Asia the share of gas in power generation is declining. Is.

The share of gas in European electricity generation increased by 3 percentage points to 26% in 2022 compared to 2015. Despite slower growth in electricity demand, North America increased the share of gas-fired electricity by 6 percentage points to 36%.

Nuclear power cuts have slowed Europe and North America’s fight to reduce emissions, although nuclear power’s share in their energy mix remains well above Asia’s.

“The progress the West has made is in cutting the use of dirty coal and using relatively less polluting gas,” said Ghee Peh, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

India, the world’s second-largest coal user, has argued for phasing out all fossil fuels rather than phase out coal, and plans to oppose plans to ban private finance for coal. Is. He wants rich countries to invest more in energy storage to support renewable energy.

“We cannot phase out fossil fuels unless we have nuclear power or until storage becomes viable,” Singh said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Vardan; Editing by Tony Munro and Sonali Paul)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com