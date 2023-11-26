Analysis-Debt break debate opens on German budget dispute

By Andreas Reinke and Sarah Marsh

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s budget crisis has given new impetus to reform of the self-imposed borrowing limit, even among opposition conservatives, as appetite for much-needed investment outweighs an earlier political obsession with fiscal purity.

A constitutional court ruling on 15 November against a budget maneuver to get rid of Germany’s “debt brake” threw Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition’s financial plans into disarray.

It also indicated that his and future governments would need to stick more closely to the spirit of the brake, which limits the government structural budget deficit to 0.35% of GDP, even if spending needs increase.

Business and political leaders fear Berlin will not be able to muster the financing to meet growing challenges from climate change to the Ukraine war. Economists say Europe’s largest economy has already suffered from years of underinvestment, contributing to its current stagnation.

There are also growing calls for reform of the brakes among conservatives, whose complaint led to the court ruling. Those who are in power at the state level and find themselves dealing with the consequences of ruling are particularly open to a new debate.

For example, billions of euros of government subsidies agreed with US chipmaker Intel for planned plants in Saxony-Anhalt – considered crucial to Germany’s transition to a carbon neutral economy – are now up in the air.

“This is about strategic investments – there must be a way (to finance them),” conservative state premier Rainer Hasselhoff told Reuters. “Otherwise these technologies will go to the United States.”

According to Scope Ratings, German under-investment compared to other AAA-rated economies over the past decade is already about 300 billion euros.

Hasselhoff was one of 10 senior members of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) or its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) spoken to by Reuters who shared the idea of ​​the need for reform that would allow more investment without barriers. Had considered. Fiscal caution to the wind.

Others have also begun publicly campaigning for reform.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner launched social media platform

Still, reforming the break would mean changing the constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in parliament and that still seems a long way off.

Federal CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who is taking advantage of government turmoil, has been saying Germany should stick to the brakes.

But so do the fiscally hardline Free Democrats (FDP), who are in coalition with Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens. A government spokesman said on Friday that reform was not currently on the agenda.

Times changing, rules changing?

Germany broke with the cross-party consensus in 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis and the beginning of the European debt crisis.

But since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 it has had to suspend the break – which it is allowed to do in the event of an “extraordinary emergency” – to finance its response.

Since then, further crises have escalated, forcing it to resort to off-budget funds, even as debt has become more expensive as interest rates have risen.

The court’s ruling on November 15 against a budget maneuver to transfer 60 billion euros of unused pandemic aid to a fund for the green transition suggests the need for Berlin to engage more closely with the spirit of the breakup going forward. Will happen.

That forced the government this week to suspend the break for the fourth year in a row — a clear sign reform was necessary, said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING.

“The debt brake was implemented when there was a debt sustainability issue in Europe and Germany wanted to lead by example,” he said. “Now, especially in Germany, there is an issue of growth and competitiveness. When times change, the debt brake must also change.”

He said Germany’s debt-to-GDP ratio was only slightly above 60%, while in France, Italy and Spain it was above 100%.

“Germany is now experiencing complete self-destruction,” he said.

Earning a standing ovation at the Greens party conference, Economy Minister Robert Habach on Friday questioned whether the debt freeze now applied in changed times, saying: “When climate protection was not taken seriously, wars were a thing of the past. , China was our cheap workplace”.

He said, “With the break on loan, we have willingly tied our hands behind our backs and are going to a boxing match.”

The Greens’ campaign program before the last election included debt brake reform to allow more investment. Even within Scholze’s SPD, supporters of reform are becoming more vocal.

The opposition far-left Left Party has always been against the break.

change, not rewrite

Conservative politicians still fear that improving the brakes will lead to fiscal slack domestically and indirectly elsewhere in Europe. To avoid this, they are proposing very targeted solutions.

Lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter proposed exempting all investments in the military as well as support for Ukraine from the break rather than completely rewriting it.

Others have proposed solutions that don’t involve touching the brakes, such as creating a new off-budget fund written into the constitution, like the Special Fund to Upgrade the Army established after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, based on investment. to concentrate.

The issue will become more pressing for the conservatives in the run up to the 2025 federal elections, a member of the CDU’s federal leadership said. Polls show he is on track to win, which means the government’s financial problems will become his.

Given the supermajority requirement, debt brake reform would be a project for another grand coalition of Germany’s traditionally strongest parties, the SPD, and the conservatives — like the one that introduced it in the first place, said university political scientist Stefan Marshall. he said. Dusseldorf.

“Any reform will require cooperation,” he said. “So whether improvement will come quickly is doubtful.”

(Reporting by Andreas Reinke and Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Matthias Williams and Holger Hansen; Editing by Nick McPhee)

