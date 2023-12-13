Analysis: At COP28, Sultan Al-Jaber got what the UAE wanted. Others leave it wanting more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As the U.N. COP28 climate summit ended Wednesday, Sultan al-Jaber walked out with what the United Arab Emirates always wanted — the prestige of hosting talks that captivated the world. Agreeing to move away from fossil fuels still enables more oil to be pumped.

This left few people wanting much from the two-week talks, even as many praised its historic agreement. But that won’t matter now to the state oil company chief executive and renewable energy advocate who embodies many of the qualities that have propelled this young nation into the global spotlight.

Al-Jaber, who facilitated the negotiations as COP28 president, faced criticism and scrutiny from the moment he took office because of his oil ties. He tried to disarm critics among the delegates through Emirati tradition, at one point convening a “Majlis”, or sitting room, of a traditional ruler to hear the concerns he said he was raising. Didn’t want him to be defamed through layers of diplomacy and bureaucracy. Most were still there.

But after an uproar over the initial proposal, al-Jaber and his team submitted another proposal early Wednesday, securing the necessary consensus for the COP process.

And for all the words written, said and broadcast about this global phenomenon, it really boiled down to 34 in one clause-packed sentence: “A fair, systematic and equitable transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems “Accelerate action in this critical decade, so that science can achieve net zero by 2050.”

Following the adoption of the agreement, al-Jaber received immediate support from some.

Dan Jorgensen, Denmark’s climate minister, said, “I have to say that those who have criticized Dr. Sultan and the UAE should apologise.” “He has been a transparent and inclusive president.”

Others offered a more critical stance, saying that Al-Jaber’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company still plans to increase its oil production to 5 million barrels of crude per day. This means more carbon-emitting fuels are fueling climate change – leading to more intense and more frequent extreme events like hurricanes, droughts, floods and wildfires.

“The atmosphere reacts to one thing: emissions. “This is physics, stupid,” said Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at the independent climate change think tank E3G. Real-world action to reduce emissions is not worth the paper it is written on.

Although it was hosted in Dubai, the final agreement reached at the summit was called the “UAE Consensus”, a highly unusual move as other deals are named after their cities, such as the historic Paris Agreement or Kyoto Protocol. All this promotes the broader ambitions of the UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, to increase its political stature in the international arena and punch above its weight, further uniting the country created in 1971.

Al-Jaber, a trusted technocrat under longtime leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ultimately had only one boss to satisfy. But reaching an agreement here also required negotiations between the fractured coalitions of countries that emerged in the talks.

Traditional Western nations largely hold similar views, with US envoy John Kerry remaining close to al-Jaber for months during the talks. Rising powers China and India are focused on ensuring that closing their coal-fired power plants does not stunt their growth. And Gulf crude producers, led by neighboring Saudi Arabia, want to ensure their oil fields pump out the next generation to meet their economic ambitions.

Protests were taking place at the summit and at the absolute bottom outside the UN-administered Blue Zones, with 12-year-old activist Lisipriya Kangujam running to the front holding a placard declaring: “End fossil fuels.” Save our planet and our future.”

In a country where political dissidents face imprisonment, Emiratis exercised restraint and U.N. officials monitored the limited demonstrations as the monitors maintained their tight grip on the rest of the country.

Yet the Al-Jaber-engineered deal ultimately faced criticism.

“Many people here would have liked clearer language about the need to increase and decrease fossil fuel use in this critical decade,” Kerry said at the summit. “But we know it was an agreement between multiple parties.”

An even sharper rebuke came from Samoa’s lead negotiator Anne Rasmussen, who highlighted what she described as a “box of flaws” in the final agreement.

“We didn’t want to interrupt the standing ovation when we came into the room, but we’re a little confused about what happened,” Rasmussen said. “It seems like you just made decisions and the small island developing states were not in the room.”

He added: “It is not enough for us to reference the science and then make compromises that ignore what the science tells us we need to do. This is not an approach we need to defend. It needs to be said.”

The science says the world must work to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Rasmussen’s comments earned him a standing ovation at the summit, even longer than the “UAE consensus” greeting. Al-Jaber sat for a few moments making a face.

However, in the end, he also stood up to applaud Samoa. This was already enough to win the war.

,

Editor’s note – John Gambrell, Gulf and Iran news director for The Associated Press, has reported from every Gulf Cooperation Council country, Iran and other locations around the world since joining the AP in 2006.

,

Associated Press journalist David Keaton contributed.

,

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source