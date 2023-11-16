Analysis: Argentinian investors brace for financial pain, no matter who wins the presidency

by rodrigo campos

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global investors expect a huge amount of fiscal trouble from Argentina regardless of who voters choose as their next president on Sunday, with social unrest likely to fuel much-needed fiscal adjustment and even more inflation. Is likely to increase. ,

Economy Minister Sergio Massa and populist outsider Javier Miley are set to face off in a November 19 presidential election, a choice between remaining with the current Peronist government or swinging sharply towards the right-wing libertarians.

The winning candidate, who will take office on December 10, will need to fix an economy reeling from 143% inflation, a messy series of capital controls, a looming recession and net foreign exchange reserves of JPMorgan’s minus $15.3 billion .

“The current economic policy stance leaves no room for maneuver and the incoming president will have to make changes to economic policy,” Barclays Latam economist Pilar Tavella said in a Wednesday note.

“How sharp any turn will be will depend on the combination of their commitment to reform and the political strength to implement it.”

Miley’s shock therapy approach involves abolishing the central bank and converting the economy to the dollar, while Massa’s proposal is one of more gradual changes, while still promoting more exports to reduce the fiscal deficit and rebuild reserves.

Argentina had agreed to reduce its primary fiscal deficit to 1.9% of GDP this year to comply with a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program to help the agricultural exporter cope with a debilitating drought. Has been found.

The deficit is set to be very wide, with Itau limiting it to 3% of GDP by the end of the year. The IMF has tightened its stance internally on the program and may tighten on disbursements, meaning the next $3 billion will no longer be given.

“The most likely scenario is that we see both sides sit down with a clean sheet of paper and redesign the program,” said Alejo Czervonco, CIO of emerging markets Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“The existing structure and settlement has been damaged beyond repair, so a change in government provides an opportunity for everyone to come up with a new plan.”

The economy is already in recession and is expected to decline again next year. Inflation is expected to reach 185% by the end of 2023, up from near 100% last year.

Part of the blame goes to policies that encouraged money printing at the central bank, which the Peronist coalition in power has used – so far successfully – to boost Massa’s chances of winning the presidency.

Soon after being sworn in as economy minister, Massa pledged to stop printing money to fight inflation in August 2022.

“When someone who has done something fiscally irresponsible tells you, ‘Once I get elected I’ll do something fiscally responsible,’” said Carlos de Sousa, emerging markets debt strategist at Vontobel Asset Management. Will be’. I think it’s reasonable to be skeptical.”

“The market will likely favor Miley’s victory simply because she is more credible in delivering fiscal adjustment.”

Continuing to eliminate energy subsidies, which totaled $12 billion last year, will be high on the agenda.

Investors also agree that the Argentine peso is overvalued, meaning a devaluation is likely in the cards. The official exchange is around 350 pesos per dollar while the black market is around 1,000 pesos.

But devaluation will further increase inflation, which will hit the poor the hardest. With 2 in 5 people in Argentina already living below the poverty line, there are concerns that if the number rises much higher it will flood the streets with protesters and spark social unrest.

UBS believes the official exchange rate will end at 550 in 2023, then reach 1,350 pesos by the end of 2024 and 1,900 pesos by the end of 2025.

“Social unrest is a risk that remains uppermost in most people’s minds,” UBS’s Czervonko said. “Every investor understands that the macroeconomic adjustment Argentina needs will inevitably translate into short-term pain.”

For investors, Argentine stocks traded in New York have been a ray of hope, rising nearly 15% year to date. But this comes after a nearly 50% YTD gain four months ago, and the underperformance is expected to continue regardless of who wins, according to JPMorgan’s Diego Celadón.

“Regardless of the outcome, Argentinian stocks will face a challenging landscape that could prevent market outperform,” Celadon wrote in a client note.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Adam Jordan and Lisa Shumaker)

