Analysis-Anti-obesity drugs could be beneficial for food manufacturers, say investors

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – A surge in demand for appetite-suppressing anti-obesity drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovi presents opportunities for food makers and the market may overreact to the market’s initial slowdown, investors say.

When Walmart said this month that it saw a slight decline in food consumption when people took the drug, it triggered a selloff in shares of companies including Nestle, the world’s largest packaged food maker.

“It seems like this is an overreaction,” said Richard Saldanha, a portfolio manager at Aviva. “People are expanding long-term consumer habits.”

Wegovi has already proven phenomenal success in the United States and is now being rolled out in some European markets, including Norway, Denmark and Germany, raising concerns in the consumer and retail industry that food sales could be affected.

Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investing at KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, said: “Novo’s success could certainly lead to big changes – both for food and beverage companies, but also for other health-related stocks in the obesity industry. ” Both Novo Nordisk and several food companies.

However, he said more attention should be paid to the impact on supermarkets, where margins are lower and the impact on profitability may be greater.

CEO Mark Schneider said last week that Nestle has already started work on “companion” products to weight-loss drugs like Wegovi, which could help offset “lean muscle loss” and “rapid weight gain.” Supplements may be included.

Those initiatives, and the limited availability of the drug as Novo struggles to meet demand, have convinced some investors that so-called “miracle drugs” won’t hurt the industry in the long run.

Arda Ural, industry market leader, health, EY Americas, said the initial market reaction to the new class of weight-loss drugs is reminiscent of the early hype on the metaverse, which has since died down when investors and companies realized that Change in behavior is slow. Science and welfare.

“The problem is that obesity and risk factors are higher in lower socioeconomic groups, but the cost of taking these drugs is a limiting factor,” Ural said. “Making it economical and starting to see positive downstream impacts will be something that changes at glacial pace.”

Still, the stock market impact has “shook” some food makers, said John Plassard, senior investment specialist at Nestlé investor Mirabaud Group.

“The companies that are most at risk may be companies dedicated specifically to ‘junk food,’ or restaurant chains that don’t offer much in the way of alternatives,” he said.

Brian Frank, portfolio manager of the Frank Value Fund, which has positions in Tyson Foods and Archos Dorados, the world’s biggest McDonald’s franchisee, said he would consider building up stakes in stocks that take a Wegovi-related hit.

“If the market gives me a discount, I’ll happily take it,” he said.

The appetite suppressant trend appears to be a U.S.-led dynamic, said Mai Nguyen, research analyst at Legal & General Investment Management America. “Elsewhere, trends such as wealthier, more mobile middle classes in emerging countries may support a shift toward snacking and convenience foods.”

A portfolio manager at Germany’s Union Investments, which has stakes in Unilever and Coca-Cola, took a more cautious stance, saying it would be difficult to break the perception that weight-loss drugs would be bad for the industry.

“Everyone assumes that people will take these pills, become thinner and eat less,” he said. “And companies can’t prove that it’s not true.”

