Analysis-After Munger’s death, Berkshire succession comes into focus

(Reuters) – The death of Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger marks the beginning of the end of an era, leaving Warren Buffett the group’s sole investment stalwart and turning the spotlight on managers who have largely labored in his shadow.

Few companies are as closely associated with their leaders as Berkshire is with Buffett and Munger, who knew each other for more than six decades, with the last 45 years as chairman and vice chairman of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate. In.

After Munger died on Tuesday, five weeks short of his 100th birthday, Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who oversee its non-insurance and insurance businesses, respectively, have become the 93-year-old Buffett’s top advisers and sounding boards. .

He became vice chairman in 2018, recently began taking a more prominent public role at Berkshire’s annual meetings, and will have bigger positions to fill than at almost any other company.

Managers have said that Abel fully embraces Berkshire’s culture, which includes extreme decentralization that gives business units wide autonomy.

This means that large units like BNSF Railroad and Geico car insurer, each of which has thousands of employees, and smaller units like Borsheim’s Jewelry, which has about 142 employees, can run without interference from Berkshire headquarters, which employs only 26 people. Are.

But Abel and Jain have different styles from Buffett and Munger.

At the 2021 annual meeting, Jain was asked how he and Abel interact with each other.

“There is no doubt that Warren’s relationship with Charlie is unique and will not be replicated,” Jain said. “We don’t interact with each other as often as Warren and Charlie do. But every quarter we’ll talk to each other about our respective businesses.”

Abel said he and Jain regularly consulted with each other, and especially when something unusual was happening at one of Berkshire’s businesses.

Investors say they are confident.

“I can’t imagine that investors haven’t wondered what would happen if Buffett were gone,” said Bill Stone, chief investment officer of Glenview Trust. “You don’t have to be as good as Buffett or Munger to make Berkshire a good company, and arguably a great company.”

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

CEO-designated

Berkshire has had a succession plan in place since at least 2006, when Buffett, 75, told shareholders that the company he had run since 1965 would be prepared for his departure.

Munger inadvertently hinted during Berkshire’s 2021 annual meeting that Abel, a 61-year-old Edmonton, Alberta, native who has now spent a quarter-century at Berkshire Hathaway Energy, was the CEO-designate.

72-year-old Jain will retain oversight of the insurance operations.

Buffett has praised both executives, calling Abel a “first-class human being” and Jain a “superstar” in a 2013 video message.

A lifelong hockey fan, Abel graduated from the University of Alberta in 1984, worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and energy firm CalEnergy, and in 1992 joined the company, then known as MidAmerican Energy, which was acquired by Berkshire in 2000. Took it into its possession.

Abell became head of MidAmerican in 2008 and benefited from its ability to retain earnings rather than pay dividends, unusual in the utility industry. This freed them up to make acquisitions and expand into renewable energy.

Investors will have to wait until Abel sees his willingness to abandon businesses that are underperforming or mediocre — his predecessors preferred to buy and hold businesses forever. Did – or could Berkshire pay its first dividend since 1967.

Jain, who was born in the Indian state of Odisha, specializes in pricing for risk, especially large risks such as natural disasters. He joined Berkshire in 1986.

In addition to the two top executives, Berkshire’s plan also calls for Buffett’s eldest son Howard Buffett to be made non-executive chairman, charged primarily with preserving Berkshire’s culture.

Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who help Buffett run Berkshire’s more than $300 billion common stock portfolio — about half of which is in one stock, Apple — appear to be in line to take it all.

“Berkshire has talented people who will help pick stocks,” said Bill Smeed, chief investment officer at Smeed Capital Management in Phoenix. “But it will never be the same again.”

loss of inheritance

For shareholders, a signature in Berkshire’s universe is its annual meeting, a pilgrimage known as the “Woodstock for capitalists,” where Buffett and Munger will answer shareholder questions for more than five hours.

It’s a weekend of shopping, investor conferences and events that draws thousands of people to Omaha in early May, even if fans can watch it streamed on their home computers or smartphones.

Many shareholders, especially local ones, have said they will continue to step forward, but others are less convinced.

Whitney Tilson, the investor who first ran T2, said, “What impressed us most about these guys was their passion for living fulfilling lives by teaching people to think clearly, be honest with themselves, learn from mistakes, and avoid disasters.” His advice for living.” Partners and Case Capital and has participated in several meetings.

In May 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Buffett held the meeting virtually from Omaha. Munger did not appear.

“It doesn’t feel like an annual meeting, especially because my partner of 60 years, Charlie Munger, is not sitting here,” Buffett said. “I think most of the people who come to our meetings really come to listen to Charlie.”

