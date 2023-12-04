Analysis: 2023 stock rally is back on track

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

The US stock market has recovered from its months-long decline.

Stocks on Thursday completed their best month of the year, breaking a three-month losing streak across all major indices. The benchmark S&P 500 index is now very close to where it peaked in mid-summer, before negative seasonal trends and fears that the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates hit the market.

The S&P 500 jumped 9% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 10.7% in November, both posting their best one-month gains since July 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.8% to post its best monthly gain since October 2022.

This month was also strong in global markets. The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 9% in November, its best monthly performance since April 2020.

Treasury yields falling from 16-year highs are one factor behind the sharp recovery in stocks. Investors are betting big after multiple data releases pointing to slowing inflation , That the Fed has raised rates and will make a soft landing without triggering a recession, or reduce inflation to its 2% target.

Those hopes were further boosted after another inflation report on Thursday. The personal consumption expenditure price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, showed inflation fell last month to its lowest level since spring 2021.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 4.35% in November on Thursday from near 4.88% last month, the biggest monthly decline since August 2011, according to Tradeweb.

The S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 8.5% and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 36%.

“I think the only way the rally will continue is for the bond market to behave itself,” said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.

One characteristic of Stock Rebound that bodes well for its longevity is its broad reach. The “Magnificent Seven”, a handful of mega-cap tech stocks, were responsible for almost all of the market’s gains earlier this year. While those stocks remain at the top of Wall Street’s scoreboard, the recent rally has encompassed a broader range of stocks.

Long-ignored parts of the stock market, from beaten-down financials to small-caps to cyclical stocks, have soared higher in recent weeks.

The share of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 200-day moving average, a widely cited measure of market breadth, is 60%, according to CappThesis data.

The effect of the year-end calendar is also in favor of the market this month. Stocks rise from late December to early January, so-called The Santa Claus Rally, as investment bonuses kick in and Wall Street is filled with holiday-inspired excitement.

Still, the recession may not be entirely over, and some investors warn that Wall Street could get ahead of itself in timing a rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are planning for a rate cut as early as next year.

“A soft landing is not guaranteed. Our macro team sees recession risks as low in the coming months, but they increase later in 2024,” strategists at Ned Davis Research wrote in a note last month.

Several OPEC+ countries have agreed to voluntarily cut oil production by a total of 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024, the oil producer group announced on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest exporter of crude, is leading the effort by extending a voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day – previously intended to last until the end of December – for another three months, according to a statement from OPEC+. Will do. Which includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its associates.

The kingdom’s output will remain at around 9 million barrels per day by the end of March 2024, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said, citing “an official source at the energy ministry”, after Saudi officials met with other major oil producers. Nation in Vienna on Thursday.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the following voluntary barrel-per-day production cuts were announced: Russia by 500,000; Iraq by 223,000; 163,000 in the UAE; 135,000 in Kuwait; Kazakhstan by 82,000; OPEC+ said, an increase of 51,000 in Algeria and 42,000 in Oman.

The group also announced after the meeting that Brazil, another major oil producer, would join early next year, my colleagues Anna Kuban and Elisabeth Buchwald reported. Reuters on Friday quoted the CEO of Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobas as saying its output would not be determined by OPEC quotas.

Activist shareholder Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has launched a new proxy fight against Disney, backing down from an earlier move after Chief Executive Bob Iger announced a huge cost-cutting plan for the media conglomerate. It started after a few months.

“Investor confidence is low, major strategic questions loom and even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the company’s challenges are greater than ever before,” Trian said in a press release Thursday.

Trian declined to comment on how many seats he is seeking on Disney’s board, but said in the release that Disney has rejected his request for representation, including Peltz.

Disney shares rose 0.2% Thursday afternoon.

Trian’s own proxy fight comes a day after Disney announced a reshuffle of its board, bringing in Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch as new directors.

In response to the additions, Trian said the move “does not restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps that this Board has witnessed.”

