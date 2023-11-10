key insights

Analog Devices’ estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is US$160

With a share price of US$167, Analog Devices appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 20% below Analog Devices’ analyst price target of US$200

In this article we look at Analog Devices, Inc. by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. (NASDAQ:ADI) One way to achieve this is to employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don’t be put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that the value of a company is the present value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, DCF is just one of many valuation metrics, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the logic behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Maths

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. To start, we need to estimate cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of future cash flows is discounted by today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$4.03b US$4.88b US$5.21b US$5.49b US$5.74b US$5.96b US$6.15b US$6.34b US$6.51b US$6.68b growth rate estimates source analyzer x3 analyzer x4 Estimated @ 6.78% Estimate @ 5.41% Estimate @ 4.46% Estimate @ 3.78% Estimate @ 3.32% Estimate @ 2.99% Estimate @ 2.76% Estimate @ 2.60% 8.8% discount to current price ($, million) US$3.7k US$4.1k US$4.0k US$3.9k US$3.8k US$3.6k US$3.4k US$3.2k US$3.0k US$2.9k

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$36B

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.7b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.8%- 2.2%) = US$103b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$103B÷ (1 + 8.8%)10= US$44B

Net value, or equity value, is the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is US$80b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$167, the company appears to be around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to look at it as a rough estimate, not accurate down to the last cent.

DCF

important beliefs

Now the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, do your own calculations and play with the assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Analog Devices as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we used 8.8%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.324. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

moving on:

While important, the DCF calculation is just one of many factors you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not an ideal stock valuation tool. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. For analog devices, there are three relevant aspects you should explore:

