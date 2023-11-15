Anagri’s Mia Nick Diabid happy to be recognized as Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Anagri’s Mia Nic Dybid has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023 at ‘Grandamin Gno na Hiren’ in Croke Park.

Special recognition was given to two young individuals who demonstrated entrepreneurial talent and passion for the Irish language, with Mia Nic Debihead winning the 18-21 category and Ruairi O’Hoganin from Dingle, Co. Kerry taking top place in the 12-18 years. Achieved it. Section. Mia, a student at the Marino Institute in Dublin, runs a hugely successful ice cream parlor in McDevitt’s shop in Annagree.

Of the 146 businesses, 26 received gold awards in all three areas, and 74 others received at least one gold award. Donegal’s gold winners are both from Gortahorc, Teach Bhillie and Kombucha na Delaigh.

Recipients included Tesco Ireland, JD Wetherspoon and Trocaire. The awards were presented by television presenter Mary Kennedy, with Sinéad Ní Ullachain serving as host.

This is the second year of Gradem Gno na hÉireann, the national recognition scheme managed by Glór na nGael. Awards are given to businesses for achieving a certain standard in the use of the Irish language in three key areas – signage, branding and marketing, and service in Irish.

Frank Mac Sionith, planning manager for Glór na nGael, explained that the Gradham plaques inform the public about the type of Irish language service and signage they can expect from participating businesses.

He said, “This is a comprehensive, independent and national assessment process that provides the public with accurate, certified and up-to-date information about the type of Irish language service and signage they can expect from participating businesses.”

“The national recognition given to businesses both small and large today is well deserved. I congratulate them all, greatly appreciate them for their dedication and commitment, and of course, I would like to express my gratitude to the representatives of the community committees and the surrounding I thank the language planning authorities of the countries who are supporting the dissemination of this scheme.”

Source: www.donegallive.ie