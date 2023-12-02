Shadow of Erdtree softly

Elden Ring has already established itself as one of the best games of the generation and FromSoftware’s most profitable game to date. As such, the microtransaction-free game is trying to take advantage of this with a major DLC expansion, as revealed in Shadow of the Erdtree in February 2023.

Although there was a recent rumor that it would release in early 2024, possibly even marking the year of its announcement, and two years after release, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao said, via game watchhas stated that it is not perfect, and that the DLC “still has a little way to go” but that the project is “progressing well.”

Fans are wondering a bit how long this is going to take, given that Elden Ring was released in February 2022 and now we’re looking at at least 2.5 years until the DLC arrives. The main, obvious theory is that it’s so big that it’s taking a really long time to build. This is not dissimilar to Cyberpunk 2077 launching its (excellent) Phantom Liberty expansion nearly three years after launch, but this was a game that spent at least two years primarily fine-tuning the base game, something like Joe Alden Ring didn’t need to do nearly the same extent. Back in the day of The Witcher 3, both of its massive DLCs came out within the same year.

Phantom Liberty CDPR

Fans have only got a teaser for Shadow of the Erdtree which shows Mikaela riding a torrent. Erdtree is burnt and melted, meaning that the DLC takes place after the events of the main game, which is certainly not unexpected, as prequel DLC is very rare. Pricing is unknown, but $40-$50 is probably a safe bet, or maybe some $80 bundle for both.

Expansions, when they get big enough, seem to be able to qualify for things like game awards, as evidenced by Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty, which was nominated for Best Narrative, Best Performance and It’s in the top 10 for player choice right now, purely as an expansion that requires the base game to play. Because of all its updates and this DLC (and another update coming next week), the main game has been nominated for Best Ongoing Game. So it seems possible that The Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree could secure a lot of nominations In-spite of this To be a DLC expansion. However next year could be the time when everyone gets to attend Grand Theft Auto 6, if it actually takes place in 2024 (my guess remains 2025).

So, there is no firm date or timeline yet, but despite earlier rumors, Aardtree is not expected to open in the early winter months of 2024.

