An update on December 2023 organizational changes – Spotify

Earlier today, C.E.O. daniel one Shared the following note about the company’s organizational changes with all Spotify employees.

Team,

Over the past two years, we have placed significant emphasis on building Spotify into a truly great and sustainable business – one designed to achieve our goal of being the world’s leading audio company and one that can drive continued profitability and growth into the future. Will promote. Although we have made significant progress, as I have shared many times, we still have work to do. Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities.

This leads me to a decision that will mean an important step forward for our company. To align Spotify with our future goals and ensure we are in the right shape for the challenges ahead, I have made the difficult decision to reduce my total headcount at the company by approximately 17%. I believe this will impact many individuals who have made valuable contributions. Frankly, many smart, talented and hard-working people will leave us.

To those leaving, we are a better company because of your dedication and hard work. Thanks for sharing your talents with us. I hope you know that your contributions have deeply impacted more than half a billion people and millions of artists, creators, and writers around the world.

I realize that a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large to many given the recent positive earnings report and our performance. We debated making smaller cuts through 2024 and 2025. Nevertheless, considering the gap between our financial target state and our current operating costs, I decided that a major action to correct our costs was the best option to meet our objectives. Although I believe this is the right action for our company, I also understand that it will be incredibly painful for our team.

To understand this decision, I think it’s important to evaluate Spotify from a clear, objective perspective. In 2020 and 2021, we took advantage of the opportunity presented by low cost of capital and made significant investments in team expansion, content enhancements, marketing and new verticals. These investments generally worked, contributing to Spotify’s increased output and the platform’s strong growth last year. However, we now find ourselves in a completely different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs last year, our cost structure is still very much where we need to be.

When we look to 2022 and 2023, what we have achieved is truly impressive. But, at the same time, the reality is that much of this output was tied to greater resources. By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both. Although we have done some work to mitigate this challenge and become more efficient in 2023, we still have some way to go before we can be productive and efficient. Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting and even getting work done, rather than contributing to opportunities that have real impact. Our key stakeholders – creators and consumers – need to be more people-focused. In two words, we have to constantly become resourceful.

I know you’re all eager to hear the next steps on how this process will work. If you are an affected employee, you will receive a calendar invitation from HR within the next two hours for a face-to-face conversation. These meetings will take place before and during the day on Tuesday Katrina will provide more details on all the specifications, please know that the following will apply to all of these Bandmates:

severance pay: We’ll start with a baseline for all employees, with the average employee receiving approximately five months of severance. This will be calculated based on local notice period requirements and employee tenure.

We’ll start with a baseline for all employees, with the average employee receiving approximately five months of severance. This will be calculated based on local notice period requirements and employee tenure. PTO: All accrued and unused holidays will be paid to any departing employee.

All accrued and unused holidays will be paid to any departing employee. Health care: We will continue to provide health care to employees during their retirement period.

We will continue to provide health care to employees during their retirement period. Immigration Assistance: For employees whose immigration status is linked to their employment, HRBPs are working closely with our mobility team to work with each affected individual.

For employees whose immigration status is linked to their employment, HRBPs are working closely with our mobility team to work with each affected individual. Career Support: All employees will be eligible for outplacement services for two months.

As for the team that will remain at Spotify, I know this decision will be difficult for many. Please know that we are focused on treating our affected coworkers with the respect and compassion they deserve.

looking ahead

The decision to reduce the size of our team is a difficult but important step toward building a stronger, more efficient Spotify for the future. But it also highlights that we need to change the way we work. In the early days of Spotify, our success was hard-won. We had limited resources and we had to make the most of every asset. Our simplicity and creativity were what set us apart. As we have grown up, we have moved far away from this core principle of resourcefulness.

The Spotify of tomorrow must be defined by continued resourcefulness in how we operate, innovate and approach problems. This type of resourcefulness goes beyond the basic definition – it’s about preparing for our next phase, where being lean is not just a choice but a necessity.

Adopting this lean structure will also allow us to invest our profits more strategically in the business. With a more targeted approach, every investment and initiative becomes more impactful, leading to a greater chance of success. This is not a step backward; It is a strategic reorientation. We’re still committed to investing and making bold bets, but now, with a more focused approach, ensuring Spotify’s continued profitability and ability to innovate. Leaning in doesn’t mean small ambitions; That means smarter, more effective ways to achieve them.

Today is a difficult but important day for the company. To put it quite frankly, my commitment to our mission and confidence in our ability to achieve it has never been stronger. I hope you’ll join me at Unplugged on Wednesday to discuss how we move forward together. This downsizing will require changes to the way we work, and we will share more details about what this will mean in the coming days and weeks. Just as 2023 was a new chapter for us, so will 2024 as we build an even stronger Spotify.

– Daniel

Source: newsroom.spotify.com