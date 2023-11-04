Gen Zers who choose remote work and work-life balance may face consequences down the road.

That’s according to NYU professor Suzy Welch, who spoke to Insider about Gen Z’s work habits.

Welch said that people who adopt this mentality are unlikely to make as much money as their peers.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

A New York University professor has a warning for Gen Zers who are choosing remote work and prioritizing work-life balance, saying they are at risk of getting the top job as a CEO or receiving the same financial rewards as others. Not likely.

NYU Stern School of Business professor Suzy Welch told Insider in an interview that remote workers may see work-life balance as their own version of success, but there are some trade-offs in rejecting hustle culture when you’re young. Are there.

“Young people who choose to live a life where they go to work one or two days a week or never, and work completely remotely, can have a version of success that is different from ours,” Welch said. version of success.” “It’s all about how you define success. They’re probably not going to be a CEO, but maybe that’s not what they want.”

He said people who were used to working in traditional offices “know the benefits of it” compared to people who were out of school a year or two before the pandemic.

“I’ve seen the magic that happens when people truly come together,” he said.

Welch’s comment echoes another’s comment NYU Professor Scott Galloway Who previously said that young people should “never stay at home” if they seek professional and even romantic success.

However a 2023 Deloitte survey found nearly half Gen Z and millennials They feel that work is central to their identity, yet they are demanding greater work-life balance.

These attitudes are reflected in some of the workplace trends emerging on TikTok “Lazy-Girls’ Jobs” till “Snail-Girl” The lifestyle encourages women to take high-paying, low-stress jobs and work as little as possible.

Welch emphasized that people who are choosing these lifestyles may face an unpleasant surprise later when they are not getting the same “financial rewards” as their more hard-working peers.

He said, “There’s never really been a time where you could just show up to work, work nine to five and be wildly successful. That wasn’t the deal in my generation, and it’s not going to be the deal going forward.” ,

He attributed some of these issues to Gen Z’s dislike of dealing with anxiety and advised them to start confronting their stress. Welch said anxiety disorders are a serious issue but she was talking about more “garden variety anxiety,” or what her generation would call “stress.”

Welch gave the example of someone wanting to go to a party but they have to deal with customers, and they have to leave the party if they want to be successful at work.

These decisions are “real life deals” that you have to make after you finish school and are a natural part of adulthood.

“It’s really your life’s work to figure out who you are and what journey you want to go on and it may create uncomfortable feelings and it may cause sleepless nights, but that’s OK. It’s part of living.”

Source: www.bing.com