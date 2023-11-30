An Israeli VC crowned best investor in Europe and the Middle East for the first time

The Entree Capital co-founder has risen to the top of the Midas List in Europe thanks to domestic hits like Monday.com and global favorites like Coupang and Stripe.

In 2015, Entry Capital’s Avi Eyal made a bet with Monday.com co-founder Aron Zinman: instantly create a barebones project management mobile app. If it doesn’t take off, he’ll pick up the $50,000 tab. “The very next day we launched with the first version of the app,” says Zinman. “Was it perfect? No, but we learned a lot from it.”

Eight years later, Monday is worth $8.2 billion, its iOS mobile app has had 8 million downloads and Eyal’s $50,000 café bet has proven remarkably prescient. This is not the only one. The Entree Capital co-founder’s investments in Korean ecommerce website Coupang, Stripe and Spanish food delivery startup Glovo also paid off. And together with a few others, they have given Tel Aviv-based Eyal the top spot on the Midas List Europe, the definitive ranking of leading venture capital investors in Europe, Israel and the Middle East.

Eyal has steadily risen in the rankings of both Midas List Europe and the global Midas List thanks to an eclectic, high-energy strategy that has seen its fund back home-grown Israel-based talent at an early stage, but its Checks have also been written for the same. Growth-stage startups from San Francisco to Seoul. “Avi is one of the best pickers and hunters in the business,” says Harry Stebbings, founder of 20VC, whose current and former funds were backed by Eyal. “He’s just a hunter for finding good deals.”

Eyal is one of four Israeli investors to make this year’s Midas List Europe, along with newcomer Gili Raanan of CyberStarts, Aleph’s Michael Eisenberg and Angular Capital’s Gil Dibner. Laurel Bowden also has strong ties to Israel, being over half of the 83North team (originally Greylock Israel) based in Tel Aviv.

The milestone comes amid a tough year for the “startup nation”. Venture investors and tech companies became leading voices in the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to weaken Israel’s Supreme Court. Then came Hamas’s devastating attack on October 7, the deadliest attack on Israel since 1948, and the subsequent military operation in Gaza.

Many Entry Capital team members were drafted, colleagues at portfolio companies were killed or injured, and Eyal – like many Israeli VCs and entrepreneurs – stepped in to help, coordinating volunteers, finding homes for the displaced. and organized aid for those affected by the conflict. , “I am a big supporter of peace but without security you cannot have peace,” he says.

However, Eyal takes a longer view. He was a vocal supporter of Israel’s move to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

), and several Arab nations, as part of the Abraham Accords peace negotiations. is an investor in Gulf sovereign wealth fund Entry Capital, which has backed startups in the UAE. “We saw good people who wanted to build,” says Eyal.

Although he was born in Israel, when Eyal was 6 years old, his father resigned his Israeli Air Force commission to work as an engineer in Durban, South Africa. It was here that Eyal first met his future Entree co-founder Martin Moshal, who would go on to become New York Stock Exchange-listed online gambling giant Super Group. While in college in Johannesburg, Eyal used a scholarship grant to start his first business, a software and networking infrastructure developer, which he sold nine years later to a London Stock Exchange-listed business for $8 million. Over the next decade, he started or led nine other businesses from South Africa to San Francisco to London.

Eyal reconnected with Moshal when his former grade school classmate made an angel investment in his tenth startup, a compliance software venture. When that business was acquired by an Indian tech company for $19 million in 2009, the pair decided to formalize their relationship as Entry Capital.

“One of our principles is that when the valuation gets ridiculous, sell a third.” avi eyal

Initial capital for the fund came from the personal wealth of both – Eyal’s from successful company exits and Moshal’s investments. He now owns a 46% stake in NYSE-listed Betway online casino, which is currently worth about $879 million. Moshal, who is now reportedly the largest donor in South African politics, keeps a low profile but has been deeply involved in the entry, according to Eyal. “I don’t make investment decisions without talking to him first, we discuss everything,” says Eyal.

To learn the ins and outs of venture capital, the pair bought stakes in leading VC funds like Founder Collective, Iconic, and Stride VC. “There was no VC school there, so we invested in a few funds and learned from them,” says Eyal.

The relationships they developed in doing so helped them win spots in hot rounds like Stripe’s Series C, and Coupang’s Series E – some star deals like Entry. David Frankel, managing partner of Founders Collective, which also backed Coupang, says, “AV came to our annual meetings like every other LP, but the difference was…AV made a point of getting to know those founders. ” “Any one of the LPs could have done it but Evie… was just working harder.”

Entry Capital, its name reflecting Eyal’s passion for cooking, has some homegrown winners such as Monday.com. The Tel Aviv-based business, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2021 with a valuation of $7 billion, had initially struggled to find its niche. Without the bailout from Entry Capital, it would have dried up. “The vote of confidence was important at that time,” says co-founder Zinman.

In addition to Monday.com, and big deals like Stripe and Coupang, Eyal has scored a number of smaller wins, such as the sale of environmental startup Breezometer to Google for $200 million.

last year, and the $420 million floating of Australian fintech Prospa (co-founded by Moshal’s cousin).

Investors and founders who have worked with Eyal credit his entrepreneurial experience (“two tragic failures” and eight exits in his own words) with inspiring them to accelerate their investments and cut management fees. Are. “Unfortunately, many VCs have big money, and they have become fat, and they live on management fees. And our view is, we don’t need management fees,” he says. The same applies for withdrawing money from a rocketship investment like Stripe. “One of our principles is that when the valuation gets ridiculous, sell a third.”

Monday.com is an exception to that rule. Unusually for a seed investor, Eyal invested in every round on the way to its IPO, sits on the board and still holds stock in his name (Entry redeemed some stock pre-IPO). “The weirdest VCs are when it comes to AV investing,” Zinman says. “Traditionally funds only do seed or late stage rounds but AV has a more flexible structure…he calls the shots so it’s easier.”

