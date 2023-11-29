An investment giant passes away

Listen! Cold weather has arrived in some parts of the US, and that means winter storms are just around the corner. Most of the country uses salt to melt snow, but some counties in Wisconsin have a great way to deal with slippery roads.

In today’s big story, we’re taking a look at the life of investing legend Charlie Munger.

But first, remembering Charlie Munger.

RIP Charlie Munger

He was number one despite being at number two.

Charlie Munger, the billionaire investment giant who led Berkshire Hathaway with Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday at the age of 99. According to his family, he died peacefully in a hospital in California.

Munger rose to fame as the right-hand man of Warren Buffett, the world’s most famous investor. And while Munger never achieved Buffett’s astronomical wealth, he did everything right, amassing a net worth of more than $2 billion.

Munger’s wealth could have been even greater, but he sold or donated more than 75% of his Berkshire Hathaway stock since 1996.

The man who built his career by making smart investments had a unique perspective on handling his money later in life.

“I’m deliberately reducing my net worth,” he told The Omaha World-Herald in 2013. “My mindset is that I’m not immortal,” he added, “and I won’t need it where I’m going. ” ,

Despite living in Buffett’s shadow, Munger wasn’t afraid to share his opinions.

Whether it’s why it’s OK to eat donuts — with some discipline — or his disdain for venture investors, Munger’s thoughts were blunt but funny. In a recent interview, he attributed his financial success to his love for reading.

The biggest lesson of his life was also extremely simple: Avoid toxic people.

This is sound advice from someone who has found so much success in a relationship that has lasted more than 60 years.

Buffett and Munger first met in 1959 at a dinner party in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Both had worked in Buffett’s grandfather’s supermarket, but never met each other. By 1978, Buffett had convinced Munger to join Berkshire Hathaway as vice chairman.

After more than 40 years, he has created a conglomerate with a market cap of $750 billion.

Deutsche Bank says the S&P 500 will reach an all-time high in 2024. The bank’s strategists said they expect the index to reach 5,100 points by the end of 2024, 12% above its current level. It is the latest firm to be bullish on the future of the stock market. But not everyone sells when the market rises next year. BCA Research said the S&P 500 could fall as much as 27% from current levels if a recession occurs. Wells Fargo’s 2024 outlook isn’t as bleak, but not much better either. And renowned economist Mohamed El-Erian said investors are too optimistic about the economy as the factors driving the recent market rally face headwinds. How to set up your portfolio for success in 2024. Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets predict that 2024 will be a strong year for the market. (BMO is feeling confident even with a recession looming.) These are the five sectors they’re most excited about in the new year, from financials to energy.

Tesla Cybertruck buyers still don’t know how much it will cost — just days before delivery. The car company is expected to deliver 10 vehicles to undisclosed order holders on Thursday. But most people still don’t know the basic details of the Cybertruck: horsepower, charge range, or even price. There is little evidence that Internet use harms mental health. A new global study finds there is no “smoking gun” between social media use and mental health harm. But the researchers noted that tech companies need to disclose the data they hold for more in-depth research. These 16 talent management firms and agencies help micro-influencers build businesses. Firms like Kensington Gray and SevenSix Agency have helped micro-influencers land brand deals with major companies like Delta Air Lines, Toyota, Gucci, and Google. Check out all the agencies here.

Average home buyers are beating out Wall Street landlords. The percentage of American households owning their home has been increasing since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s entry into the housing market has slowed significantly since last spring. TikTokers give Gen Z advice on how to survive a 9 to 5 job. His survival tips include eating lunch away from your desk and setting boundaries. She also recommended taking screen breaks every hour and giving yourself little rewards. Many Americans are deferring costs with buy now, pay later programs. Americans break records for Black Friday spending. But late payments can cause big problems in the spring when bills come due.

The Rockefeller Center 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight. The annual ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

The annual ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. The New York Times DealBook Summit is today. Speakers include Vice President Kamala Harris, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Elon Musk, Bob Iger, Jamie Dimon, Lena Khan, Shonda Rhimes and other prominent officials.

Speakers include Vice President Kamala Harris, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Elon Musk, Bob Iger, Jamie Dimon, Lena Khan, Shonda Rhimes and other prominent officials. Today’s earnings: Salesforce, Okta, Dollar Tree, and other companies.

