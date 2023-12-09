An investing veteran who called today's stock market a 'speculation market' explains why he thinks investors are being set up to fail over the next decade.

An investment giant has warned that the stock market is on the verge of collapse due to a “speculative frenzy”.

Overhyped AI stocks could soon be on the decline, with the most expensive name potentially falling 70%.

He told Business Insider that the bursting of the bubble would lead to weak returns over the next decade.

The stock market is in the midst of the biggest “speculative frenzy” seen in decades. That spells trouble for investors who were setting themselves up for failure by betting on the S&P 500 to continue its huge rally.

That’s according to Bill Smeed, an investing veteran of more than 40 years and chief investment officer of Smeed Capital. Smeed sees a bigger outcome for the stock market — not necessarily in the form of a stock market collapse, but in the form of the S&P 500 failing to generate any meaningful returns over the next 10 years because of overpriced artificial intelligence stocks. Is falling and the rest of the market fails to pick up the slack.

Smeed said the deflation process will last for the next decade, but given the extreme bullishness at the moment for the S&P 500’s best-performing stocks, investors may view the change as drastic.

“It’s going to come like a thief in the night. All of a sudden, those things will go from being the most popular thing since sliced ​​bread to being crushed,” Smeed told Business Insider. “Money will move from glamor growth stocks to real asset companies.”

Smeed pointed to the bubble-like characteristics forming in the S&P 500’s most beloved names. The Magnificent Seven – a group of mega-cap tech firms that have soared amid Wall Street’s enthusiasm for AI – are responsible for nearly all of the S&P 500’s gains this year. Meanwhile, the other 493 stocks remained mostly flat.

In fact, tech stocks in general appear to be overvalued; The Nasdaq 100 is the most expensive compared to the Russell 2000 since the dot-com bubble. Meanwhile, tech stocks are at their most expensive compared to the S&P 500 in nearly 43 years, Smead wrote in a report this week.

Smeed said this narrow breadth is a sign that the stocks that have gained the most this year are trapped in a bubble and will be bound to reverse in the years to come. He describes that outcome as a “stock market failure.” He estimated that in that scenario, the most expensive stocks on the market could fall as much as 70%. Meanwhile, he said he would be surprised if the S&P 500 will make investors any money over the next 10 years.

He could not predict when the change would start coming. He suggested that timing would depend on market sentiment.

Smeed said, “Maniacs die when they want to run away from new maniacs.”

This does not mean that investors should stay away from equities completely. Smeed said investors are seeing a good opportunity to buy “misappropriated” stocks, adding that his company is bullish on oil, gas, bank and homebuilder stocks.

His warnings contrast with other Wall Street strategists, who are making the case for another positive year for the stock market as the US looks set to avoid a recession. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale recently predicted that the S&P 500 could reach a new all-time high next year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com