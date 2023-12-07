key insights

Siemens Healthineers’ estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is €92.71

The current share price of €52.60 suggests that Siemens Healthineers is potentially 43% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 62% above Siemens Healthineers’ analyst price target of €57.19

Does the December share price for Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate the intrinsic value of a stock by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, millions) €2.69b €2.86b €3.28b €4.45b €4.93b €5.25b €5.51b €5.70b €5.85b €5.96b growth rate estimates source analyzer x9 analyzer x10 analyzer x4 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimated @ 6.66% Estimate @ 4.80% Estimate @ 3.50% Estimate @ 2.59% Estimate @ 1.95% Present value (€, millions) discounted at 5.5% €2.5k €2.6k €2.8k €3.6k €3.8k €3.8k €3.8k €3.7k €3.6k €3.5k

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = €34b

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + G) ÷ (R – G) = €6.0b × (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.5%- 0.5%) = €119b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= €119b÷ (1 + 5.5%)10= €70b

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is €103b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €52.6, where the stock price is currently trading, the company appears to be quite good value at a 43% discount. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

important beliefs

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, do your own calculations and play with the assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Siemens Healthineers as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 5.5%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.006. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Siemens Healthineers

Next Steps:

While important, the DCF calculation ideally won’t be the only analysis you examine for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. Can we find out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Siemens Healthineers, we have compiled three essential aspects you should assess:

