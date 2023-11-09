An industrial robot crushes a worker to death at a vegetable packing plant in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, police said Thursday, adding that police are investigating whether the machine was unsafe or had possible defects.

The man died of head and chest injuries on Tuesday after being caught and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms, according to police officials in the southern county of Goseong. Police did not release his name but said the man was an employee of a company that installs industrial robots and was sent to the plant to check whether the machine was working properly.

Police said the machine was one of two pick-and-place robots used at the facility to package bell peppers and other vegetables exported to other Asian countries. Such machines are common in agricultural communities in South Korea.

“It was not an advanced, artificial intelligence-powered robot, but a machine that picks up boxes and places them on pallets,” said Kang Jin-gi, head of the investigation department at the Goseong police station. He said police were working with relevant agencies to determine whether the machine had technical flaws or safety issues.

Another police officer, who did not want to be named as he was not authorized to speak to journalists, said police were also looking into the possibility of human error. The robot’s sensors are designed to identify boxes, the official said, and security camera footage indicated that the man approached the robot with a box in his hands, triggering the machine’s response.

“This is clearly not a case where a robot mistook a human for a box – this was not a very sophisticated machine,” he said.

There have been other safety accidents involving industrial robots in South Korea in recent years. In March, a manufacturing robot crushed and seriously injured a worker checking a machine at an auto parts factory in Gunsan. Last year, a robot installed near a conveyor belt crushed a milk factory worker in Pyeongtaek.

Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com