November 9, 2023
An industrial robot crushes a worker to death at a vegetable packing plant in South Korea


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, police said Thursday, adding that police are investigating whether the machine was unsafe or had possible defects.

The man died of head and chest injuries on Tuesday after being caught and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms, according to police officials in the southern county of Goseong. Police did not release his name but said the man was an employee of a company that installs industrial robots and was sent to the plant to check whether the machine was working properly.

Police said the machine was one of two pick-and-place robots used at the facility to package bell peppers and other vegetables exported to other Asian countries. Such machines are common in agricultural communities in South Korea.

“It was not an advanced, artificial intelligence-powered robot, but a machine that picks up boxes and places them on pallets,” said Kang Jin-gi, head of the investigation department at the Goseong police station. He said police were working with relevant agencies to determine whether the machine had technical flaws or safety issues.

Another police officer, who did not want to be named as he was not authorized to speak to journalists, said police were also looking into the possibility of human error. The robot’s sensors are designed to identify boxes, the official said, and security camera footage indicated that the man approached the robot with a box in his hands, triggering the machine’s response.

“This is clearly not a case where a robot mistook a human for a box – this was not a very sophisticated machine,” he said.

There have been other safety accidents involving industrial robots in South Korea in recent years. In March, a manufacturing robot crushed and seriously injured a worker checking a machine at an auto parts factory in Gunsan. Last year, a robot installed near a conveyor belt crushed a milk factory worker in Pyeongtaek.

Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

2 minutes with Peter Harvey, Co-Founder and CEO of RoyFi

2 minutes with Peter Harvey, Co-Founder and CEO of RoyFi

November 9, 2023
Meme coin investors buy more Shiba Inu and Nugget Rush for year-end crypto boost

This Bullish Shiba Inu metric has surged 3,000%, could this trigger a SHIB price rally?

November 9, 2023

You may have missed

2 minutes with Peter Harvey, Co-Founder and CEO of RoyFi

2 minutes with Peter Harvey, Co-Founder and CEO of RoyFi

November 9, 2023
Meme coin investors buy more Shiba Inu and Nugget Rush for year-end crypto boost

This Bullish Shiba Inu metric has surged 3,000%, could this trigger a SHIB price rally?

November 9, 2023
BioFit Reviews

BioFit Probiotic Reviews: Alarming Weight Loss Scam

November 9, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Ceasefire talks underway, Israel tightens screws on Gaza, France humanitarian summit

November 9, 2023

HSBC AM takes lead in ‘foundational’ European shift to passive

November 9, 2023
Sony reports 29% decline in operating profit due to weakness in chip business

Sony reports 29% decline in operating profit due to weakness in chip business

November 9, 2023