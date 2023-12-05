An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market (December)

Coolidge Corner stop on the Green Line in Brookline. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/File

If you’re looking for some good news on this cold and dreary Monday, get this.

It will cost less to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Boston this December than to rent one, and the year-over-year increase in the average asking price for a two-bedroom is modest (0.95%), according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor. Released today.

If you’re in the market for a three-bedroom and good news, I suggest you close your eyes and read no further. Based on available listings, the average cost of a three-bedroom is about 28% higher.

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

There may not be actual goats roaming around in Boston, but apartment buyers are looking for a deal. Maybe this will help.

studio apartment

Now that the student excitement has subsided on September 1, Brighton is the place to be for a bargain, with the average cost of a studio down 12% year on year. If you’re looking for a more indulgent experience this spring, Jamaica Plain’s average studio rent is 11% less than last year. However, Back Bay and all its beauty remains expensive.

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

* There were not enough lists to compare

one bedroom apartment

The overall average asking price for one-bedroom apartments may be down 1.35% year over year, but Brighton, Beacon Hill, North End and Roslindale saw double-digit price jumps. Based on available listings, Dorchester, South Boston, and Mission Hill are offering the cheapest prices.

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

* There were not enough lists to compare

two bedroom apartment

If you’re looking for a two-bedroom apartment, South Boston and Back Bay rents are down about 7% year over year, while Mission Hill and Seaport, along with many other neighborhoods on this list, are up by double digits. Seeing a surge in. Asking prices.

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

Three-bedroom plus apartments

One can only guess that this is why the average asking rent in Back Bay has increased by 140%. There is probably a flood of expensive properties in the market at this time. Those looking for a bargain in this category may want to consider East Boston, West End, and South Boston.

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

* There were not enough lists to compare

Commonwealth Apartment Market

ApartmentAdvisor also released its Massachusetts market report today. The analysis focused on rental demand in November. In the battle for the most expensive rental market, Brookline ousted longtime holder Cambridge for the state’s top spot, with an average rent of $3,050 for a one-bedroom, an 8.8% increase year over year. Here were the top 5:

Post community MEDIAN

asking price 1. brookline $3,050 2. Cambridge $2,982 3. boston $2,970 4. needham $2,943 5. watertown $2,746

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

And these were the least expensive:

Post community MEDIAN

asking price 42. holyoke $1,100 41. pittsfield $1,111 40. Chicopee $1,225 39. attleboro $1,395 38. fall river $1,400

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings

What is your community like?

Looking at the national rental market

Boston remains the third most expensive market for renters in the United States:

Post Metro 1 bedroom 1. New York City $4,372 2. jersey city $3,323 3. boston $3,000 4. san francisco $2,800 5. miami $2,360 6. Washington DC $2,298 7. San Diego $2,295 8. San Jose $2,195 9. los angeles $2,150 10. Charleston, S.C. $2,020

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings.

Some of our neighbors – Providence; Portland, Maine; Burlington, Vt.; and Manchester, NH – also made the top 20 most expensive rental markets:

Post Metro 1 bedroom 12. Thrift $2,000 16. portland, maine $1,750 18. Burlington, VT. $1,700 20. Manchester, NH $1,612 50. hartford $1,200

Source: Apartment Advisor

Based on available listings.

It’s loading…

Source: www.boston.com