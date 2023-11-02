An ideal scenario is shaping up for the stock market as the economy continues to grow without reducing inflation

The economy can grow without increasing inflation, and this would be an ideal scenario for the stock market.

Market veteran Ed Yardeni said the increase in productivity is a good sign for the economy.

“Productivity drives real wages, increases profit margins and keeps prices in check.”

The latest economic data suggests that a kind of Goldilocks scenario is about to unfold in both the economy and the stock market.

The key component is productivity, which jumped 4.7% in the third quarter, the biggest increase since 2009, excluding 2020 when the pandemic wreaked havoc.

“This confirms our view that strong economic growth is not likely to drive inflation if it is driven by productivity growth,” markets veteran Ed Yardeni said in a note.

Productivity, in which companies and their workers become more efficient, is important because it can grow the economy without raising prices.

And if inflation remains stable, the Federal Reserve will have considerable leeway in terms of interest rate decisions.

“Our analysis shows that they [the Fed] Productivity-led growth must be allowed to flourish as it is the main driver of prosperity and also checks inflation. Productivity increases real wages, profit margins and keeps prices under control. Productivity is the life elixir of the economy!” Yardeni said.

A scenario in which the economy continues to grow while inflation remains close to the Fed’s long-term 2% target would be a kind of nirvana for stock market investors, as it would mean the Fed could finally loosen its grip on interest rates. Can even think. Interest rate cut.

And if the Fed is cutting interest rates because growth is steady and inflation has been tamed – not because an ailing economy needs stimulus – then stock prices should continue to rise.

“We believe the economy began a surge in productivity growth in early 2016 that was disrupted by the pandemic. Now, the side effects of the pandemic are likely to accelerate this,” Yardeni said. Ultimately this will prove to be ‘Roaring 2020’.”

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel recently offered a similar view, saying that technological advancements such as artificial intelligence will help increase productivity in the economy. And this should ultimately lead to higher profits and higher stock prices.

“I think the promise of AI is real. This year, our growth is going to be driven by productivity…Productivity-driven growth brings down inflation, it’s good for earnings, but it pushes yields higher. Real growth, more borrowing, more capital investment, I want to be in stocks, not bonds,” Siegel said.

For evidence of increased productivity growth, he pointed to the fact that job hiring has slowed this year compared to last year, but GDP growth has increased.

“This year we’re hiring at less than half the pace and we have two to three times the level of GDP growth. Why is that? It’s the biggest jump in productivity I’ve ever seen,” Siegel said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com