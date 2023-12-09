An 'extremely rare' stock market signal with a 100% accuracy rate is flashing and pointing to record highs in 2024.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market is likely to see record highs as early as 2024 after an “extremely rare” signal emerged.

That’s according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, who highlighted another sign that breadth is improving.

“We expect stocks to perform quite well and we will remain overweight equities,” Detrick said.

The stock market just flashed a “very rare” signal, suggesting to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, that a record high is imminent.

Detrick highlighted in Thursday’s note that more than 60% of all components of the S&P 500 hit new 20-day highs last week. This runs counter to the idea that mega-cap tech companies are making massive gains in the stock market.

“Last week, we saw a very rare breadth push, which showed that many stocks were rising, which is a sign of imminent strength,” Detrick said. “This is extremely rare and shows that there has been a lot of buying recently, and not just in a few big stocks.”

Since 1972, this rare signal has flashed 15 times, excluding last week’s signal. The S&P 500 was higher one year later 100% of the time the signal flashed, yielding an average return of 18%.

If similar gains occur next year, the S&P 500 will trade just above 5,400, higher than even the most bullish stock market forecasts.

Carson Group

Detrick highlighted that there have been other bullish signs in the stock market in recent weeks, including an 8.9% rise in the S&P 500 in November, its 18th best month ever.

When measuring the performance of the S&P 500’s 20 best months, stocks were 80% higher one year later, with an average gain of 13%. And when counting the 30 months in the history of the S&P 500 when the gain was at least 8%, shares rose 90% over the next year.

“Once again, this indicates that the strength we saw was likely the beginning of more strength, not the end,” Detrick said.

Finally, he said the S&P 500 has not hit a record high since Jan. 2, 2022, nearly two years ago. The stock is less than 5% away from new highs, with Detrick saying he expects a record high to be reached in early 2024, and if that happens, it would signal another bullish trend.

“The last time stocks went at least a full year without hitting new highs and then hit one, future returns were pretty solid. In fact, stocks were up 13 out of 14 times a year later without any longer streaks. were up an average of 14.9% to new highs and then eventually making one,” Detrick explained.

When combined with the “extremely rare” technical breadth thrust signal flashed last week, all signs are pointing towards a continued bull market in 2024.

He said, “Any one of these signals could be argued to be random on its own, but when you start layering them all on top of each other, we expect stocks to perform quite well and We will remain overweight equities.”

