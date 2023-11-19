An Expert’s Opinion on Why and How to Reverse It

Kenya’s stock market recently suffered heavy losses, making it the worst performer globally. The underperformance continues: The Nairobi Securities Exchange’s 20-share index stood at around 1420 on 10 November 2023, falling to 1509 on 29 September 2023, a decline of 6% over the six-week period. In better days, the index has risen above the psychological 5000 points: for example, on February 23, 2015 it was 5491.

The stock market matters to the Kenyan public for many reasons. First, up to 70% of Kenyans’ retirement savings can be invested in the stock market. Market weakness may therefore prevent superannuation funds from meeting their pension obligations. Second, many Kenyan companies use the stock market to raise capital and weak market performance discourages them from doing so.

Given these benefits, it is important to understand the reasons for stock market price fluctuations. Here, I discuss some possible reasons for the market’s disappointing performance and suggest possible ways to reverse the trend.

what drives markets

Stock prices rise in response to new information that signals about the risks investors face. New information may be something that is uncovered by an investor, or that is known by company insiders (although trading on that information is generally illegal), or that is publicly announced by an authority such as a central bank. Has gone.

The new information may be about something unique to the company, or about something that affects the entire market. New information about a company often affects the company’s price without affecting the market index. However, in smaller markets such as Kenya, where the market index may reflect the presence of a few large companies (such as Safaricom and KCB), a change in a firm’s stock price may cause a noticeable change in the index value.

What’s wrong with Kenya’s stock market?

An important risk factor that affects the entire market is sovereign (country) risk. Sovereign risk may be responsible for the continued selling of shares by international investors in the Nairobi market in recent months.

When there are more investors selling shares than investors willing to buy, stock prices and market indices fall. This is because sellers have to lower their prices to attract some buyers. In 2022, international investors in Kenya sold approximately US$158 million (KES 24 billion) worth of shares, slightly lower than the US$191 million recorded during 2020.

The selloff may indicate deeper political issues affecting Kenya’s economy. These also include fears of possible instability after the 2022 presidential elections. The country has experienced election-related violence before.

Selling may also be affected by economic factors. For example, when US interest rates rise, as they have, international investors move their money out of developing markets and into US debt markets, a phenomenon called flight to quality.

In fact, anecdotal evidence suggests emerging stock markets fell to their lowest levels between March and September 2023 due to expectations that US interest rates will remain high.

Third, the stock market jitters can be explained by the weakening of the Kenyan Shilling. For international investors, investing in Kenyan stocks means taking a risk on both the stock and the value of the Kenyan shilling. If the value of the shilling falls relative to the investor’s home currency (such as the US dollar), it could wipe out all gains on the stock and cause the investor to lose money.

The Kenya Shilling lost 21% of its value between 13 September 2022 and 10 November 2023. The main reason for this is low inflow of foreign exchange due to capital flight and low value of exports.

Then there is Kenya’s rising public debt. It’s a chicken-and-egg story: a falling shilling increases the burden of outstanding debt on external lenders. And the rising cost of repaying loans in foreign currencies increases the supply of the shilling in currency markets, further weakening it.

In an effort to stem the decline in the value of the shilling, keep domestic inflation under control and respond to rising US interest rates, the Central Bank of Kenya, like its counterparts globally, has opted to restrict the money supply.

As a result, the central bank rate, a policy interest rate that guides domestic credit pricing, has increased from 7% in March 2022 to 10.5% in November 2023. When interest rates rise, the returns (yields) on debt assets like bonds also rise, making them more attractive than stocks. This causes investors to move their money from stocks to bonds, causing stock prices to fall.

expectations

An important recent development is the enactment of the Finance Act of Kenya in June 2023. This Act imposes new taxes and increases taxes. The World Bank has warned that high taxation could discourage investment and increase unemployment.

Therefore, weak economic performance and, at the same time, weak company performance (for example, due to low demand for the product) are expected. Investors expect lower cash flows (such as dividends) in the future due to expectations of weaker company performance, which is reflected in the company’s lower valuation today.

Expectations regarding public debt also matter for companies. Kenya is expected to borrow more, which will increase interest rates on government debt, making it more attractive for banks to lend to the government than to the private sector. Decrease in private sector credit discourages private investment and reduces company valuations.

What should be done?

There is no quick solution to the stock market crash. Although stock market performance may be driven by sentiment in the short term, it is more profitable to think about the long term.

There is a close relationship between the broader economy and the stock market. So, as a finance scholar, I have only one recommendation: diversify and grow the economy.

There is clear evidence of the long-term economic growth benefits of investing in human capital, fostering a country’s entrepreneurial orientation, and investing in infrastructure. Therefore, government policy makers should learn from such evidence to move the economy forward.

The important thing is that the need to strengthen the country’s institutions has never been greater. This will improve governance and accountability as well as improve investor confidence. Such actions do not require any intervention in the stock market.

Source: theconversation.com