An Evening Meal with DECA

Dinner courtesy of DECA sponsored by the Enterprise Mobility and Career Center

On Tuesday, November 14, DECA held a business etiquette dinner in the Convocation Center North Wing Room 9. There has been no courtesy dinner on campus for many years. In fact, it was the first courtesy dinner held after the university merger, as California University of Pennsylvania became one of PennWest’s three sister schools.

DECA co-advisers: Dr. Edmund Mateki, Associate Professor of Business, Economics and Communication; and Dr. Mark Lennon, Professor of Innovation and Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, along with four student DECA officers: President-Sarah Seider, Vice President of Leadership-Jordan Spisak, Vice President of Finance (Treasurer)-Victor Nelson, and Chapter Management Vice President (Secretary) of Kenzie Nicklow worked throughout the semester to plan this event.

Several club meetings were held to select logistics, food menus, and dates and times. DECA began looking for sponsorship for the event to increase funding and networking opportunities.

To help enhance the experiences that students might have in a typical business setting, they were served a four-course meal that included: soup, salad, main course (chicken parmesan, veggie option: eggplant parmesan), and Dessert (Fruit-Topped Cheesecake).

Story continues below advertisement

Enterprise Mobility was a wonderful sponsor of DECA’s Etiquette Dinner. Students were able to network with Alex Davis, one of their talent acquisition specialists. This gave students the opportunity to learn about upcoming internship opportunities as well as many other job opportunities available through their 2024 Management Trainee Internship Program.

DECA also partnered with PennWest’s Career and Development Center. Rhonda Gifford, Executive Director of Experiential Learning and Employer Engagement, along with Meghan Cloister, who serves as Director of Internships and Experiential Learning at PennWest California, were able to provide the guidance needed to make this etiquette dinner a success.

As each course was served, the Career Center was able to host a presentation, offering tips and standard etiquette to follow. It is becoming more common for companies to include lunch or dinner as part of the hiring process to see how well a person is able to handle a social setting or interact with others. This is because the focus is on getting to know the client or candidate rather than simply enjoying the food!

The presentation also focused on proper manners of social practice for this type of setting, including an appropriate posture, the etiquette of requiring exit from the table, as well as proper table setting.

During this event, DECA honored the student officers of PennWest Cal’s business clubs on campus, including the Finance Club and the Student Accounting Association. Given the success of the event and the overall positive response from the students, who reported that they enjoyed the event, DECA is definitely planning to organize similar events in the future.

Finance Club Officer (Noah Turner)

DECA Officer (Noah Turner)

Student Accounting Association Officer (Noah Turner)

Source: www.bing.com