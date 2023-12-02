The team behind a group of exchange-traded funds focused on employee happiness doesn’t want you to get the wrong idea. Yes, this is an investment thesis that investors can feel good about: a screen for companies that treat their employees well. But managers emphasize that investing in a socially responsible manner does not need to impact returns. In fact, the team found the opposite to be true. The Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF – which trades appropriately under the HAPI ticker – has climbed nearly 25% this year due to a rally in megacap technology stocks. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained less than 20% over the same period. “It’s an ideological bridge that people need to cross,” said Christoph Gleich, chief investment officer at Harbor Capital Advisors. But once they do, it’s not hard to sell: “It appeals to my mother – my dear old mother – as much as it appeals to a sophisticated institutional pension plan because it’s trustworthy,” Gleich says. he said. “People understand: Well, if companies are doing a good job at engaging and motivating… then obviously there will be better outcomes for the company, the shareholders and all the stakeholders.” HAPI .SPX YTD Mountain HAPI vs. S&P 500 2023 has a Bronze rating in Morningstar and puts the ETF’s year-to-date performance in the top 6 percent of approximately 1,400 large blend funds. HAPI’s fee is 0.36%. A strong year This marks a strong start for the fund, which was launched in late 2022. Meanwhile, the investment strategy behind it has a long history. Working with data partners, Irrational Capital has surveyed more than 15 million employees at approximately 4,500 companies. In some instances, the company has been collecting data about companies’ treatment of workers for more than a decade. A survey will ask workers about topics ranging from their level of pride in their work, whether their ideas are valued and their attitudes about both direct and senior management. According to David van Adelsburg, founder of Irrational, there is generally interest from companies in participating because the data can be used by management for feedback without being shared publicly. Van Adelsberg said executives don’t have to worry about misrepresenting their company, and the partnership could open them up to potential inclusion in products like ETFs. Although he said data from internal HR teams can be self-referential, this type of survey is considered more beneficial when trying to predict future equity performance. The survey results are then combined with publicly available data about companies to create a “score” around their human capital. Van Adelsburg said it has been codified into a new investment factor that is considered unrelated to others such as value or growth. From there, the Harbor ETF is built from companies that perform well in human capital assessment. This is a weighted sector for the S&P 500, with an individual limit of five times exposure to the broader index or 5% of net assets. Mega-cap stocks make up a sizable portion of the largest holdings, which helps explain this year’s outperformance thanks to the “Magnificent 7” rally. In fact, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet (both A and C shares) and Meta together make up more than a quarter of individual stock holdings, according to Morningstar data as of November 29. Outside technology, health care stocks Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson and financial names Mastercard and Berkshire Hathaway are also among the biggest holdings. J&J is the only one among the top 10 on track to finish 2023 with a loss. In total, the ETF holds about 150 recent equities and is benchmarked to the CIBC Human Capital Index. Harbor runs a similar ETF under the ticker HAPS, which focuses on small cap stocks that is based on similarly irrational research. That fund includes stocks like buy now-pay later fintech provider Affirm, human resources solutions company Insperity and investment firm Evercore. While small-cap securities have performed poorly this year, Gleich said there may be an opportunity for investors to join funds ahead of a rebound. The fee for the small-cap ETF is 0.64%. “Many investors are waiting on the sidelines, waiting on the sidelines, to allocate more to small caps,” Gleich said. “Next year could be a year where small caps surprise more broadly with upside, and obviously HAPS will perform very well in that environment.” ‘Novel approach’ The team sees a moat around their data that allows investors to measure human capital in a way no one else can. Gleich said Irrational’s data has “cracked the code” for investors who want to understand an intangible factor that has been largely ignored. “It’s measuring an asset in a way that others can’t measure,” said the former managing director of JPMorgan Chase. “We’re looking for new approaches to investing that are measuring value in unique ways. And if you can do that, and if you can do it in a disciplined way, we think we’re going to be a stronger investor for our clients.” Can generate returns.” Still, the team noted some challenges in creating widespread awareness of what human capital is or why it matters. But he said awareness creates interest in the product. Van Adelsburg said better understanding could also come from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s draft recommendations on human capital disclosure requirements. The pair said that as the investment framework finds support, more human capital-focused products could be on the way. And the founder of Irrational Capital said there could also be a positive byproduct from their work as these efforts become more widely known. He said if executives see a connection between strong equity performance and positive treatment of employees, they will act accordingly. In other words: The firm has found the business case for treating workers well. “In this market, what we are seeing is that companies that have stronger human capital ratings are performing better,” Van Adelsburg said. “The role of human capital in driving future equity performance is not decreasing. It is increasing.”

