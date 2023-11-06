An entrepreneur’s unique roadmap

A lunch meeting with the renowned entrepreneur Wellington Soong easily convinced me to accept his offer to help prepare his biography. But I expressed one condition: that he would tell his life story himself. Anyone who has listened to Willie will understand. His eloquence will serve as an effective personal voice to narrate all the exploits he has accomplished over more than six decades in a visionary, entrepreneurial venture.

Given all the ups and downs it has gone through, the primary challenge I welcomed as a co-writer, stylist and executive editor was to come up with a suitable structure for a heavy narrative. He was, after all, the man who advanced sound systems to state-of-the-art application, introduced the Rack restaurant, and brought the famous Jaguar, Ferrari, Maserati and Land Rover Discovery, as well as Ferretti yachts, among the elite motorcar brands. Also attracted luxury customers.

In the process, he made lifelong friends with a parade of the high and mighty, from high-ranking aristocrats to top government officials and foreign ambassadors, as well as people with multiple surnames, such as childhood friend Fernando Poe Jr. and Martial Law-era satrap Roquito. Developed alliances and friendships. Ablan Jr.

Oh yes, that would be quite a story, best presented through their own unique hopscotch expression.

It took us more than two years to complete Willie Soong’s story. We had to deal with the pandemic and his frequent trips abroad. He had to leave everything to live with his wife Maureen in New Orleans, where he had medical procedures. Unfortunately, he passed away in March last year.

Willie Soong’s family in Europe proudly hold copies of their grandfather’s biography

By May this year we finally got our hands on the coffee-table book: knowing when to quit, the title he chose long ago. But he was scheduled to take his family to Europe for a month-long tour, so he took copies for distribution to countless of his friends and former business partners throughout Europe.

This evening, he is hosting a dinner celebrating Maureen’s birth anniversary as a “tribute to the Soongs’ friendship”. Just as a side note it will also be appreciated as the launch of his 278 page book filled with photographs covering eight decades.

Born in 1942 and named after Wellington Koo, a nationalist Chinese diplomat, his first son spent the war years with his parents and grandparents in Baguio City, where his maternal grandfather attended the first Chinese parochial school. Was established. Immediately after the war, they moved to V. Mapa St. in Sta. Mesa, before relocating to a new house at the corner of Socorro Fernandez St. and Luna Mencias in Mandaluyong in 1947. It has been the home of Wellington Cheng Soong for more than seven decades. Five generations of Soongs have lived in this house.

From De La Salle at Taft through high school, Willie entered UP Diliman as a pre-med student, but he had to transfer to the College of Business as a working student because he had to work in the family business of fleet operations. Had to help in Kingsway taxicab. Despite this, he was active in campus life, joining UPSCA, UP Dramatic Club, and UPSCA Dramatic Guild. The energy and vibrancy of expanding his network of mentors and friends fueled his entrepreneurial drive.

In 1966, he received his first contract. Priced at a modest P16,000, it called for the installation of piped-in music in the eight-story La Tondaña building on Ichague, Manila. With his youthful enthusiasm, he took pride in working for the country’s largest distillery. He was surprised when Mila Palanca Furer of the Palanca family offered him a position in the company.

“I decided to go into business and give myself a chance by the time I was 35. If by that age I still didn’t know what I wanted to do or where I was going, I would change direction and seek employment. I would explore. I would dismiss the idea of ​​attempting to move forward on my own. But as it turned out, my decision and determination allowed me to make many accomplishments.

“Looking back now, what I learned is that you have to introspect to determine whether you are an entrepreneur or not.…

“An entrepreneur’s roadmap is never a walk in the park. And nine times out of 10, the problems and complexities are never found in a book. You have to make a judgment call. You have to follow your instincts, your gut feeling. Entrepreneurship is not always a textbook science.

Willie’s first company, Electro Systems, set him up early – on an exciting journey that included providing sound systems for concerts, the Miss Universe pageant, the Folk Art Theatre, the UE Theatre, the PNB Building, the Central Bank, Manila Hotel and included the cebu plaza. Hotels, among others.

Additionally, he became a favorite of A-listers. Architect Leandro Locsin offered the ground floor of his building on EDSA for Wiley’s first office. Other sponsors who became friends included PNB Chairman Panfilo Domingo, Lucio Tan when he bought UE, and Enrique Zobel, who in 1982 chose Electro-Systems Industries to be part of the team that built the Sultan’s Palace in Brunei Was.

What started as a sound systems company providing piped-in music gradually evolved into a sound reinforcement systems contractor. Wiley also brought in Bose products to expand his reach – which is how he eventually diversified to operate racks, and following its success, opened showrooms for luxury cars, furthering his name.

In 2004, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was a special guest at the grand launch of a Jaguar Land Rover showroom. This gave Willie the opportunity to gift the royalties with a statue by Ramon Orlina depicting a golfer.

It’s not all roses, as when WC Soong faced the 1997 financial crisis and a betrayal or two. But throughout it all, those who provided genuine support added to his list of lifelong friends, such as Ramon S. With Aang. Those named include Henry Sy, Henry Sy Jr., La Salle classmate Henry Cojuangco, Dending Cojuangco, Inigo Zobel, Jack Enrile, banker Gabriel Singson and Deogracias Vistan. Some became close family friends, such as Tonyboy Cojuangco and Gretchen Barretto.

Listening to Willie tell his tales is like hearing constant affirmations that, indeed, the most important values ​​and principles in life include relationships and integrity. In 2021, they relocated the Wellington Center back to the ENZO building – returning to their original corporate space and leisure area, while aiming to redevelop new business ideas and pursue further growth following their exit from the motoring industry.

His passion for cars has become a tangible memoir of over 57 years (1965-2022), which houses his collection of corporate memorabilia as well as a private museum on the parking level of the ENZO building – “which have their own stories, As Willie says.

With characteristic enthusiasm, his last words now sound like a gleeful threat: “As I head out and finalize my plans, and as I move forward to tick off my bucket list , This will prepare me for the next exciting chapter of my life, which will be… my journey to XANADU.

Source: philstarlife.com