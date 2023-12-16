An engineer started a food blog after a quarter life crisis. When she was laid off from her job, she saw an opportunity and turned it into a lucrative career.

Ten years ago, 38-year-old Jenise Torres felt unfulfilled in her job as a process engineer.

Looking for a creative outlet, she decided to start a food blog.

Looking for a creative outlet, she decided to start a food blog.

In May 2013, at the age of 27, Jenise Torres says she suffered a “quarter-life crisis”.

He had ticked almost every box on the “American Dream” checklist that his parents had given him to get good grades in school, go to college, and get a steady job as an engineer at a large corporation. Said. But he felt very incomplete.

Looking for a creative outlet that would allow her to immerse herself in something other than her career, she decided to start a food blog.

Torres had identified a gap in the market, and she filled her blog with Puerto Rican-inspired recipes. “When I first started, I was probably one of less than five Puerto Rican food bloggers out there,” she told Business Insider.

Initially, Torres did not intend to turn her blog into a full-time job. She knew people who did it, but the idea still seemed very far-fetched.

Then, six months later, he was fired from his job.

With nothing else to do, Torres decided to take a food blogging course at a local culinary school in New York City, and it changed everything.

A decade later, Torres is a full-time blogger and makes more money than she did as an engineer. She wants to inspire others to take a similar leap.

Torres decided to turn her blog into a job.

In the food blogging course, Torres learned about creating multiple income streams for a blog using affiliate marketing and display ads, and creating sponsored content for brands.

The course lit a fire inside Torres. “The light bulb went off for me where I say, ‘This could actually be a thing,’” she said.

She learned that to become a six-figure blogger, she would need millions of readers per year. Immediately after the workshop, she started looking for influencer and affiliate marketing networks.

In March 2014 he started a new role at L’Oréal, working as an engineer – but he continued to work on his blog in his spare time.

She became so busy with her work that she had to take leave from her corporate job

In 2017, Torres started making some money from his blog through display ads and affiliate programs, but 2020 was the year it really took off, he said, possibly because when COVID-19 locked him at home. So they had nothing left to do, people started cooking.

Torres said his income skyrocketed that year. “I said, if I can do this and it’s part-time, I can only imagine what’s going to happen next year, 2021,” she told BI.

That year, she had to take time off from her main job to go to speaking engagements for her podcast, and she was also spending her lunch breaks writing articles. He realized that this was not sustainable.

“I thought, ‘This is so much more than my engineering career, so why am I still doing this full-time job and being restricted by all the things that come with it?’ He said. In May 2021, he decided to take the leap and quit his job as an engineer to focus on content creation.

When Torres left her job, she had about 300 blog posts that were already generating six-figure income, she said. She ended up using her blog as a passive income stream while she focused on developing her personal finance podcast, which she launched in 2019, and teaching people how to create their own passive income stream online. Created courses designed to teach how to.

In 2021, she earned $144,000 from her food blog, up from her previous salary of $118,000 per year, according to documents seen by BI.

Loneliness can be tough, but Torres focuses on building relationships

While Torres is happy with her new career as an online entrepreneur, she said the hardest thing about it is the loneliness that comes with it. Sometimes she misses the inherent socialization that comes from working in a corporate environment. “Most of your friends and family aren’t doing this, so you live in a little bubble, working from home all the time,” he said.

To foster new relationships and feel less lonely, she’s sharing what she’s learned during her travels on X and Instagram. This has helped them meet other like-minded people who have similar interests and goals.

Torres is glad she took the leap, but she stressed that building a blog from scratch is a lot of hard work, and it took her a long time to turn her income around. Still, Torres would encourage others to take the leap — starting her blog was fairly low-risk and required no initial investment, and it paid off in the long run.

While she continues to create her blog, Torres plans to share her journey online and teach others how to create their own blogs so they can become financially independent.

“My talking about it publicly is to normalize the idea that other people can do this, even if they might not have thought it was a career choice,” he told BI.

