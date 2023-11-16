An emerging market for superyachts

Even oligarchs, tech giants and other ultra-wealthy people might have been expected to reconsider spending millions of dollars on a superyacht amid global turmoil. In 2020, as COVID-19 spread, “I spent my days working through worst-case scenarios and preparing budgets to go along with them,” said Giovanna Vitelli, president of Azimut Benetti, the world’s largest manufacturer of such crafts. She says. Then it lost a tenth of its customers due to Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Instead of sinking, superyacht builders are riding the wave. Ms Vitelli says the recent events are “unexpected”. His firm’s turnover has increased by almost 20% since the beginning of 2022, as has the sector as a whole. A recent survey by market-research firm Fortune Business Insights found that “most, if not all, yacht-brokerage companies are reporting record sales at the world’s major shipyards.” Future Market Insights, another market-researcher, expects the industry’s annual revenue to more than double over the next ten years, to $19.9 billion.

Surging sales in the past have resulted in more and more prospective sailors joining the ranks of the super rich. Yet this year, the number of billionaires in the world is expected to decline from 2,668 to 2,640 in 2022, according to Forbes magazine. The desire for a lonely sea and sky could be another explanation. The pandemic hit sales at first, but has since been fueled by “an increased desire for solitude and social distancing among affluent individuals,” according to Fortune Business Insights. Ms Vitelli explored the deep psychological impact of the pandemic: “the realization that life is short and that it can take us by surprise”.

The latest designs reflect that introspective mood. There is less emphasis on looks and more on customizing the vessels to suit the tastes and enthusiasms of the owners and their families. Owners are also considering their larger environmental impact. Solar panels, wind turbines and hybrid-propulsion systems are becoming increasingly common on luxury yachts.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos may be setting a new trend. They took delivery of the world’s largest sailing yacht, Kaoru, at 127 meters in April. There is a drawback to relying on wind energy. Everywhere behind the Kaoru is a diesel-engined support ship carrying additional supplies and even a helicopter pad. At 75 meters it almost qualifies as a mega-yacht, too. ■

Source: www.economist.com