An Arizona man was so concerned about his son's education about gender identity, a poor education, that he accepted private school vouchers and sent him to a Catholic school.

In some states, high-income families can now use taxpayer money to cover private school tuition — and more people than anticipated are taking up the offer, forcing a struggle to shore up state budgets. Can do.

This is particularly an issue in states like Arizona and Iowa, where at least some families whose children were already in private school can now take advantage of public funding.

“It deflates the budget because it’s taking as a public expense what was previously a private cost,” said Josh Cowen, a professor of education policy at Michigan State University.

The school choice pitch advocates for vouchers to give students in low-performing schools a way out – and, increasingly, to give parents control over what their children are taught.

Programs funded through vouchers, tax credits, or scholarships have existed since the 1990s and are now available in most states. But whether students who change schools using taxpayer money actually achieve better educational outcomes is in dispute.

Initially, the programs were designed for low-income students, but this is changing. Over the past year, nine states have adopted programs that phase out, eliminate, or significantly raise income limits.

Four of them – Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Ohio – reported higher-than-expected numbers of approved applications. As a result states may need to raise more funds for their programs.

It is too early to tell the impact in the remaining five. Indiana has not released its data; Oklahoma’s system limits total spending, Arkansas and West Virginia’s are being phased out gradually, and Utah’s system won’t start until next year.

Even in states with higher enrollment than anticipated, the school year has come so early that the situation is still unknown, including how many of the families accepted for the scholarship will use it, how much it will cost, and what lawmakers will propose about it. do it.

‘Something families want’

Voucher proponents say higher-than-expected demand is not a problem.

“It’s exciting,” said Ryan Cantrell, director of government affairs at the American Federation for Children, which runs the programs. “I think it shows that parents want this option, that lawmakers are responding to what families want.”

Aaron Galaz said that when his son was in Southern Arizona Public Schools he was concerned that he was not being challenged enough academically and that lessons on gender identity were making him uncomfortable. So when he moved to the Phoenix area last year, he found that the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account was a way to get him into a Catholic school the family might not have otherwise been able to afford.

“I work and pay all the taxes just like everyone else,” he said. “As parents we can have a choice about where those funds are spent.”

It’s a similar experience for Heather Stessman of Waterloo, Iowa. She said her two older sons, now in 7th and 8th grade, had a supportive community in elementary school. But in middle school, they witnessed bullying and fights every day, and her son with adaptive learning needs wasn’t getting what he needed.

There’s a new Education Savings Account program in her state — which is paying for students from families of any income to move from public to private school, and for many students who already attend private school to stay put. Stessman said it allowed her and her husband to enroll their middle school students and kindergartner in a Catholic school this year. When the time comes, they plan to enroll their 3-year-old child.

“I want every child, no matter where they go, to be able to have a good experience and feel safe and get a good education,” she said.

Opponents of the programs are pressuring lawmakers to try to offset the higher costs by further cutting public school funding, even though lawmakers have not publicly threatened to do so.

“It’s extremely disappointing because cuts are inevitably going to happen,” said Beth Lewis, a former teacher who serves as executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, which supports public schools and opposes vouchers.

In Arizona, about 69,000 scholarships had been awarded as of Oct. 14 — slightly more than lawmakers had anticipated for the entire school year. Applications continue to arrive.

Piano and ski pass financing

The office of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who opposes the program, has estimated that the number of students enrolled in the program signed into law by her Republican predecessor could hit about 9% of the state’s students and the costs could be about 50% higher. Is. Republican-controlled Legislature planned.

In an Oct. 11 report, the legislature’s budget staff said it did not yet have a clear picture of the taxpayer cost.

But political leaders are still fighting over this program. Hobbs labeled the vouchers “irresponsible and unsustainable”, noting that homeschool parents are being reimbursed for expenses including ski passes and pianos. He called on GOP officials to make changes.

State House Speaker Ben Toma, a Republican, said the state education budget is on pace for a $77 million year-end budget surplus that could be used to cover the overrun.

“Arizona will continue to responsibly fund students, not the system,” Toma said.

In Republican-controlled Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott is pushing in the current special legislative session to bring scholarships to a state that no longer has a version of vouchers. The latest version of the proposal would limit spending. The plans are in doubt because of opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who live in rural areas where private schools are rare and public schools are some of the most important institutions.

In Ohio, families of all incomes are eligible for scholarships, but those with the highest incomes cannot receive the maximum amount. The state has received around 85,000 applications for funds so far. Applications are still coming in, but not everyone accepted will be able to avail of the benefits. Still, a Columbus Dispatch analysis found that the $398 million budget for the expanded grant was likely exceeded in September.

Ohio State Senate President Matt Huffman, a Republican and supporter of vouchers, dismissed any concerns about the state being able to cover the spending, which is less than 1% of the state’s total budget.

“There’s plenty of money out there to pay for these,” he said.

,

Associated Press reporters Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa; Samantha Hendrickson in Columbus, Ohio; Isabella Vollmert in Indianapolis and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas contributed to this report. Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Source: fortune.com