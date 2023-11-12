An American Airlines passenger claims his girlfriend was kicked off first class so an off-duty pilot could take her seat

An American Airlines passenger claims his girlfriend was kicked out of her first class seat.

In an ex-post, the man wrote that the crew initially said his girlfriend’s seat was broken.

He said that instead a pilot was seated in the first class seat.

An American Airlines passenger claims his girlfriend was moved out of her first class seat so a pilot could sit there in her place.

In a post for x On Tuesday, passenger Jake Williams wrote that a gate agent upgraded the couple to first class. The couple were then told that the girlfriend’s seat was broken and she would have to go “backwards.”

Then, the passenger says, a pilot took the seat in his place.

The man’s post read, “You all are horrible.” “You (the gate agent) upgraded my girlfriend and I to first class. You kicked her out because the broken seat moves her to the back. Then the pilot sits in that broken seat.”

The video shows a man wearing a pilot’s uniform sitting on a seat. It is unclear what day the flight occurred, where it originated, or where it landed.

American Airlines and Williams did not respond to requests for comment made outside regular business hours. However, a customer service representative commented on Williams’ post on Tuesday, asking her to “take a closer look” at her claim.

Sometimes, off-duty pilots are seated among other passengers because they are “extremely tired” or they are paid to fly to another location for work but are not actively working. Have been.

Industry publication View from the Wing reported in August that while workers at other airlines typically sit in economy while deadheading, American Airlines pilots are given priority access to first class because of a new union contract.

Pilot in front of an American Airlines plane. Mike Stone/Reuters

According to the blog, American Airlines’ deadhead pilots get priority over passengers for upgrades. The idea is that the larger, more comfortable seats in first class help pilots get better rest before piloting a passenger plane.

Williams’ situation is not the first time a passenger has been pushed from first class this year so the pilot could take their seat. In September, a 78-year-old man was demoted to make room for an off-duty pilot.

The man flew with Qantas and was moved to economy because there were no business class seats left.

“As part of their enterprise agreement, pilots flying to another city to operate a flight will be offered a seat in Business,” the airline said in a statement to Insider at the time.

